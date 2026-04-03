Howie Mandel Declared Nothing 'Is Off Limits' in Comedy Weeks Before Apologizing to Kelly Ripa Over Tense 'Live' Moment
April 3 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Howie Mandel is all for pushing the envelope in comedy.
The comic, 70, defended “edgy” jokesters during a showcase at Laugh Factory in Hollywood, Calif., on February 2. Weirdly enough, the event took place just a few weeks before he got offended by a remark Kelly Ripa made to him on her talk show.
“I don’t think anything is off limits,” he said in February. “I don’t think nothing is not funny. I don’t think there’s such a thing as too soon.”
The America’s Got Talent judge acknowledged that cancel culture made comedy take “a hit in the last decade,” but “the pendulum has swung back.”
“You know, some of the edgiest comics are selling out arenas (on) multi-nights,” he added. “Some of the biggest comics are incredibly edgy.”
Mandel continued, “But comedy now is bigger than it has ever been. And I think the reason it is bigger than it has ever been is because they say that laughter is the best medicine, and I think we need more medicine now than we have ever needed on this globe.”
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That said, Mandel is conscious that some types of edgy comedy can’t be aired on AGT, which premieres on Tuesday, June 2.
“I just believe in responsible broadcasting,” he stated. “So, you know, AGT happens to be a network show which is supported by advertisers and they have a right to sell their product in a lane that they believe their audience is.”
He added, “So I’m responsible enough not to go there or we’re responsible enough not to allow comics or anybody on that stage to go where they shouldn’t go that wouldn’t be supported by the people who support the show.”
Mandel went viral following an awkward interaction with Ripa during Live With Kelly and Mark on March 23. Though the blonde beauty was saying he looked younger than his age, he took it the wrong way.
“That doesn’t mean anything,” he cut her off. “No, no, no. I don’t like that because that’s a caveat because you tell someone you’re 70, and they go, ‘You look great.’ It’s like saying, ‘You’re smart for a stupid person. Oh, you look smart, you seem smart.’ You see, I don’t look good.”
Mandel later apologized to Ripa on Instagram, stating, “Not only do I want to say I’m sorry to Kelly but, and this is the hardest part, you’re right. You’re absolutely right. And I’m sorry I didn’t see it that way. But after a lot of thought and self-reflection, I look great for my age, I really do.”