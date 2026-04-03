Howie Mandel Declared Nothing 'Is Off Limits' in Comedy Weeks Before Apologizing to Kelly Ripa Over Tense 'Live' Moment

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Howie Mandel is all for pushing the envelope in comedy. The comic, 70, defended “edgy” jokesters during a showcase at Laugh Factory in Hollywood, Calif., on February 2. Weirdly enough, the event took place just a few weeks before he got offended by a remark Kelly Ripa made to him on her talk show.

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Source: Live With Kelly & Mark/YouTube Howie Mandel got into a spat with Kelly Ripa on the March 23 episode of her talk show.

“I don’t think anything is off limits,” he said in February. “I don’t think nothing is not funny. I don’t think there’s such a thing as too soon.” The America’s Got Talent judge acknowledged that cancel culture made comedy take “a hit in the last decade,” but “the pendulum has swung back.” “You know, some of the edgiest comics are selling out arenas (on) multi-nights,” he added. “Some of the biggest comics are incredibly edgy.”

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Source: Live With Kelly & Mark/YouTube Howie Mandel praised edgy comics.

Mandel continued, “But comedy now is bigger than it has ever been. And I think the reason it is bigger than it has ever been is because they say that laughter is the best medicine, and I think we need more medicine now than we have ever needed on this globe.”

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Source: Live With Kelly & Mark/YouTube Howie Mandel later apologized to Kelly Ripa.

That said, Mandel is conscious that some types of edgy comedy can’t be aired on AGT, which premieres on Tuesday, June 2. “I just believe in responsible broadcasting,” he stated. “So, you know, AGT happens to be a network show which is supported by advertisers and they have a right to sell their product in a lane that they believe their audience is.” He added, “So I’m responsible enough not to go there or we’re responsible enough not to allow comics or anybody on that stage to go where they shouldn’t go that wouldn’t be supported by the people who support the show.”

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa complimented Howie Mandel's appearance.