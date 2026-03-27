Howie Mandel 'Won't Be Asked Back' on 'Live' After 'Disrespecting' Kelly Ripa During Tense Interview, Source Claims: 'That's Her Show'
March 27 2026, Published 7:56 p.m. ET
Howie Mandel's snippy tone on Live might come back to bite him.
The America's Got Talent judge reportedly ruined his chances of ever returning to the beloved ABC talk show after snapping at host Kelly Ripa during the Monday, March 23, broadcast of Live With Kelly and Mark.
OK! was first to report the tense on-air moment on Monday, revealing Mandel caught a tough tone with Ripa after she made a comment about his age while complimenting his appearance.
Howie Mandel 'Disrespected' Kelly Ripa 'in Her House'
“He disrespected her in her house," a source spilled to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack column. "That’s her show, her audience, her tone — and he bulldozed right through it."
According to Shuter, insiders said Ripa was "visibly thrown" by the awkward interaction and won't forget it.
"Kelly runs a tight, polished ship," a second source noted. "She expects guests to play along, keep it light, and protect the vibe. That interview did the opposite."
Howie Mandel Made Kelly Ripa 'Uncomfortable' on Set of 'Live': Source
Ripa will "never say 'you're banned,'" the confidant confessed, "But suddenly bookings get tricky, schedules don’t align, and invites… vanish."
"Howie won’t be asked back," one source simply put it. "Not after making her uncomfortable on her own set."
"In daytime TV, chemistry is everything," a separate insider explained. "Once that trust is broken, it’s almost impossible to rebuild."
Another confidant clarified of Mandel's Live fate, "You don’t get fired — you just quietly disappear."
Howie Mandel Snapped at Kelly Ripa on 'Live'
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The headline-making moment occurred on Monday as Mandel sat down for an interview with Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos.
After congratulating Mandel on turning 70, Ripa stated, "It doesn't make any sense."
Mandel was quick to cut her off, however, asking, "What do you mean it doesn't make any sense? That I look great?"
'I Don't Like That'
Ripa and Consuelos tried rephrasing the comment, though Mandel didn't want to hear it.
"No. no. no. I don't like that because that's a caveat. When you tell someone you're 70, and they say you look great ... " he snapped, as Ripa attempted to defend herself.
"We're not saying you look great for 70 [years old]," she insisted. "We're saying you look great and I don't believe you're 70."
Mandel still appeared annoyed, adding, "No. no. It's like saying you're smart for a stupid person. Oh, you seem smart, you seem smart, you see, no I don't look good."