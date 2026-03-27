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Howie Mandel 'Won't Be Asked Back' on 'Live' After 'Disrespecting' Kelly Ripa During Tense Interview, Source Claims: 'That's Her Show'

Split photo of Howie Mandel and Kelly Ripa.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Howie Mandel's snippy tone with Kelly Ripa will reportedly affect his chances of ever returning to the set of 'Live.'

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March 27 2026, Published 7:56 p.m. ET

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Howie Mandel's snippy tone on Live might come back to bite him.

The America's Got Talent judge reportedly ruined his chances of ever returning to the beloved ABC talk show after snapping at host Kelly Ripa during the Monday, March 23, broadcast of Live With Kelly and Mark.

OK! was first to report the tense on-air moment on Monday, revealing Mandel caught a tough tone with Ripa after she made a comment about his age while complimenting his appearance.

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Howie Mandel 'Disrespected' Kelly Ripa 'in Her House'

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Image of Howie Mandel snapped at Kelly Ripa after she complimented his looks while commenting on his age.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Howie Mandel snapped at Kelly Ripa after she complimented his looks while commenting on his age.

“He disrespected her in her house," a source spilled to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack column. "That’s her show, her audience, her tone — and he bulldozed right through it."

According to Shuter, insiders said Ripa was "visibly thrown" by the awkward interaction and won't forget it.

"Kelly runs a tight, polished ship," a second source noted. "She expects guests to play along, keep it light, and protect the vibe. That interview did the opposite."

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Howie Mandel Made Kelly Ripa 'Uncomfortable' on Set of 'Live': Source

Image of Kelly Ripa tried defending herself after Howie Mandel called her out.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa tried defending herself after Howie Mandel called her out.

Ripa will "never say 'you're banned,'" the confidant confessed, "But suddenly bookings get tricky, schedules don’t align, and invites… vanish."

"Howie won’t be asked back," one source simply put it. "Not after making her uncomfortable on her own set."

"In daytime TV, chemistry is everything," a separate insider explained. "Once that trust is broken, it’s almost impossible to rebuild."

Another confidant clarified of Mandel's Live fate, "You don’t get fired — you just quietly disappear."

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Howie Mandel Snapped at Kelly Ripa on 'Live'

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Image of Howie Mandel said he didn't 'like' Kelly Ripa's comment during 'Live.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Howie Mandel said he didn't 'like' Kelly Ripa's comment during 'Live.'

The headline-making moment occurred on Monday as Mandel sat down for an interview with Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

After congratulating Mandel on turning 70, Ripa stated, "It doesn't make any sense."

Mandel was quick to cut her off, however, asking, "What do you mean it doesn't make any sense? That I look great?"

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Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

'I Don't Like That'

Image of Kelly Ripa and Howie Mandel's awkward moment made headlines.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Howie Mandel's awkward moment made headlines.

Ripa and Consuelos tried rephrasing the comment, though Mandel didn't want to hear it.

"No. no. no. I don't like that because that's a caveat. When you tell someone you're 70, and they say you look great ... " he snapped, as Ripa attempted to defend herself.

"We're not saying you look great for 70 [years old]," she insisted. "We're saying you look great and I don't believe you're 70."

Mandel still appeared annoyed, adding, "No. no. It's like saying you're smart for a stupid person. Oh, you seem smart, you seem smart, you see, no I don't look good."

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