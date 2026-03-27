ENTERTAINMENT Howie Mandel 'Won't Be Asked Back' on 'Live' After 'Disrespecting' Kelly Ripa During Tense Interview, Source Claims: 'That's Her Show' Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Howie Mandel's snippy tone with Kelly Ripa will reportedly affect his chances of ever returning to the set of 'Live.' Rebecca Friedman March 27 2026, Published 7:56 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Howie Mandel 'Disrespected' Kelly Ripa 'in Her House'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Howie Mandel snapped at Kelly Ripa after she complimented his looks while commenting on his age.

“He disrespected her in her house," a source spilled to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack column. "That’s her show, her audience, her tone — and he bulldozed right through it." According to Shuter, insiders said Ripa was "visibly thrown" by the awkward interaction and won't forget it. "Kelly runs a tight, polished ship," a second source noted. "She expects guests to play along, keep it light, and protect the vibe. That interview did the opposite."

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Howie Mandel Made Kelly Ripa 'Uncomfortable' on Set of 'Live': Source

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa tried defending herself after Howie Mandel called her out.

Ripa will "never say 'you're banned,'" the confidant confessed, "But suddenly bookings get tricky, schedules don’t align, and invites… vanish." "Howie won’t be asked back," one source simply put it. "Not after making her uncomfortable on her own set." "In daytime TV, chemistry is everything," a separate insider explained. "Once that trust is broken, it’s almost impossible to rebuild." Another confidant clarified of Mandel's Live fate, "You don’t get fired — you just quietly disappear."

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Howie Mandel Snapped at Kelly Ripa on 'Live'

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Howie Mandel said he didn't 'like' Kelly Ripa's comment during 'Live.'

The headline-making moment occurred on Monday as Mandel sat down for an interview with Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos. After congratulating Mandel on turning 70, Ripa stated, "It doesn't make any sense." Mandel was quick to cut her off, however, asking, "What do you mean it doesn't make any sense? That I look great?"

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'I Don't Like That'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Howie Mandel's awkward moment made headlines.