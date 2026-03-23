Howie Mandel Snaps at Kelly Ripa After She Says He Looks 'Great for 70' During Tense 'Live' Moment: 'I Don't Like That'

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Howie Mandel was quick to correct Kelly Ripa after she complimented him for "looking great for 70." The tense moment between the talk show host and actor happened during the Monday, March 23, broadcast of Live With Kelly and Mark, after Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, congratulated Mandel on turning 70-years-old.

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Howie Mandel Ripped Kelly Ripa

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark/YouTube Howie Mandel clapped back at Kelly Ripa for saying he looked 'great for 70.'

"It doesn't make any sense," Ripa, 55, began, before Mandel interrupted her and said, "What do you mean it doesn't make any sense? That I look great?" Though the married couple quickly tried to rephrase the comment, Mandel wouldn't let go of the compliment's original phrasing. "No. no. no. I don't like that because that's a caveat. When you tell someone you're 70, and they say you look great ... " Mandel said, before Ripa regained control of the conversation during the tense TV moment.

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Kelly Ripa Defended Her Compliment

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark/YouTube The tense moment happened during the March 23 broadcast of 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

"We're not saying you look great for 70 [years old]," Ripa continued. "We're saying you look great and I don't believe you're 70." Though Consuelos, 54, tried to diffuse the situation, Mandel continued to blast Ripa's remark. "No. no. It's like saying you're smart for a stupid person," he said, trying to emphasize his point. "Oh, you seem smart, you seem smart, you see, no I don't look good."

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