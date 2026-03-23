Howie Mandel Snaps at Kelly Ripa After She Says He Looks 'Great for 70' During Tense 'Live' Moment: 'I Don't Like That'
March 23 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET
Howie Mandel was quick to correct Kelly Ripa after she complimented him for "looking great for 70."
The tense moment between the talk show host and actor happened during the Monday, March 23, broadcast of Live With Kelly and Mark, after Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, congratulated Mandel on turning 70-years-old.
Howie Mandel Ripped Kelly Ripa
"It doesn't make any sense," Ripa, 55, began, before Mandel interrupted her and said, "What do you mean it doesn't make any sense? That I look great?"
Though the married couple quickly tried to rephrase the comment, Mandel wouldn't let go of the compliment's original phrasing.
"No. no. no. I don't like that because that's a caveat. When you tell someone you're 70, and they say you look great ... " Mandel said, before Ripa regained control of the conversation during the tense TV moment.
Kelly Ripa Defended Her Compliment
"We're not saying you look great for 70 [years old]," Ripa continued. "We're saying you look great and I don't believe you're 70."
Though Consuelos, 54, tried to diffuse the situation, Mandel continued to blast Ripa's remark.
"No. no. It's like saying you're smart for a stupid person," he said, trying to emphasize his point. "Oh, you seem smart, you seem smart, you see, no I don't look good."
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'Live With Kelly and Mark' Had Another Tense Moment Last Week
Live With Kelly and Mark was the center of another tense TV moment last week, when Secret Wives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul was abruptly cut off when asked about ongoing domestic violence allegations.
The Hulu personality, 31, who was promoting her Bachelorette season before its sudden cancelation, was asked by Ripa during the March 18 broadcast, "How are you doing? There's a lot going on with you."
Paul's response was cut short as audio and video of the interview briefly paused after she said, "I've had better days, I will say..."
Taylor Frankie Paul's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Was Canceled
The broadcast didn't properly resume until Ripa asked Paul about her experience attending the 2026 Oscars.
Only one day later, the network confirmed that Paul's season of the ABC dating show was canceled — hours after TMZ released footage of a 2023 altercation between Paul and her ex Dakota Mortensen. In the shocking footage, Paul can be seen throwing heavy barstools at her ex, 33, with her 8-year-old daughter, Indy, present.
"It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child," a rep for Paul responded to the footage. "Releasing an old and selectively edited video on their son's birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior."