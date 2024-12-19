From Laptops To Earbuds, HP Has Last-Minute Tech Gifts And Stocking Stuffers For Everyone On Your List

Holiday shoppers looking for last-minute gifts and tech stocking stuffers can find something for everyone on their list from HP this season.

For the multitaskers in your life, the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip Next-Gen AI PC offers a blend of power, mobility and style for $1599.99. Featuring the latest AI-enhanced Intel Core Ultra Processor, the OmniBook Ultra Flip has advanced AI tools for privacy, security, and extended battery life. HP's AI Companion maximizes device performance and optimizes workflows, while Copilot in Windows 11 offers personalized answers and information.

For anyone who wants to print high-quality documents and photos at home, the HP Envy 6155e All-in-One Printer + Instant Ink ($139.99) features an intuitive 2.4-inch color touchscreen and includes three months of free Instant Ink with HP+ activation. The HP Envy 6155e offers color printing, scanning, copying, and automatic two-sided and borderless printing, with dual-band, self-healing Wi-Fi. And with Instant Ink, you’ll never run out of ink when you need it most, as HP will send new cartridges to your door when you’re running low.