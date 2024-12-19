From Laptops To Earbuds, HP Has Last-Minute Tech Gifts And Stocking Stuffers For Everyone On Your List
Holiday shoppers looking for last-minute gifts and tech stocking stuffers can find something for everyone on their list from HP this season.
For the multitaskers in your life, the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip Next-Gen AI PC offers a blend of power, mobility and style for $1599.99.
For anyone who wants to print high-quality documents and photos at home, the HP Envy 6155e All-in-One Printer + Instant Ink ($139.99) includes three months of free Instant Ink with HP+ activation.
For those who spend all day typing, the HP 960 Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard ($119.99) offers a split design and negative tilt to reduce wrist strain. For the college student or recent grad, the HP Pavilion Plus Laptop 16-inch (starting at $1,099.99) features a 14th Gen Intel Core processor and NVIDIA graphics, and for the gamer in your life there's the OMEN Transcend Gaming Laptop 14-inch (starting at $1599.99) with graphics powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series. There's also the HyperX Alloy Rise Gaming Keyboard ($199.99) with ultra-responsive 8k polling and the ability to swap out key switches, change magnetic top plates and add badges.
HP tech accessories also make small but mighty stocking stuffers for anyone on your gift list.
For the podcast, music or audiobook lover in your life, the Poly Voyager Free 20 Wireless Earbuds ($149.99) feature Adaptive Active Noise Canceling (ANC) for a smooth listening experience.
For the gamer on your list, the HyperX Clutch Tanto Mini WD Gaming Controller ($39.99) is an officially licensed Xbox controller in a compact and portable size. For the aspiring GenZ podcaster on your list, the HyperX QuadCast 2 S USB Microphone ($199.99) offers a tap-to-mute sensor, four polar patterns, and a shock mount.
For anyone who would appreciate a more comfortable workstation, the HP 920 Ergonomic Vertical Mouse ($99.99) is designed to keep the hand in a more natural upright position.
TMX contributed to this story.
MUST HAVES FOR MOM, AUNTS, OR GRANDMA
HP Envy 6155e Printer + Instant Ink
The HP Envy 6155e All-in-One Printer is designed to elevate your home printing experience. With its intuitive 2.4” color touchscreen, navigating print jobs has never been so simple. It offers vibrant color printing, scanning, and copying, along with automatic two-sided and borderless printing. The HP Envy 6155e also features dual-band, self-healing Wi-Fi for reliable connectivity and includes 3 months of free Instant Ink with HP+ activation, ensuring your loved one will never run out of ink. Perfect for printing high-quality documents and photos, this printer fits seamlessly into the routine of any busy mom, aunt or grandma. Its eco-friendly design is also made from 60% recycled plastic.
MSRP: $139.99 (Available at HP.com and other major retailers)
HP OmniBook Ultra Flip Next-Gen AI PC
If mom is always multi-tasking, gift her the ultimate blend of power, mobility, and style with the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip Next Gen AI PC. Delivering AI-accelerated performance and flexibility to match any on-the-go lifestyle, this PC features the latest AI-enhanced Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor. It offers advanced AI tools for privacy and security, extended battery life, and robust HP Wolf Security features. The laptop uses HP’s AI Companion to maximize device performance and optimize any workflow over time. Enable seamless connections through its AI-powered 9MP camera, Windows Studio Effects, Wi-Fi 7, and Poly Camera Pro. Crafted with recycled materials and certified EPEAT® Gold with Climate+, it’s a climate-conscious choice. Plus, with Copilot in Windows 11, users receive personalized answers and inspiration to fuel their creativity.
MSRP: $1599.99 (Available at HP.com and other major retailers)
Poly Voyager Free 20 Wireless Earbuds
For the woman in your life who is a podcast, audiobook, or music-lover, the Poly Voyager Free 20 Wireless Earbuds come equipped with Adaptive Active Noise Canceling (ANC) to get the most of out their listening experience. The triple noise-canceling microphones ensure crystal-clear communication for the ladies who want to walk and talk.
MSRP: $149.99 (Available at HP.com and other major retailers)
HP 960 Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard
For the mom, aunt, or grandma who prefers both comfort and efficiency, the HP 960 Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard is the ideal gift. Its split design and negative tilt reduce wrist strain, while the extra-large wrist rest provides added support. With 20 programmable keys and a detachable numeric keypad, it offers customizable functionality. The keyboard connects seamlessly via Bluetooth or the HP Unifying Dongle, and its long battery life ensures uninterrupted use. Made with 60% post-consumer recycled materials, it's also an eco-friendly choice.
MSRP: $119.99 (Available at HP.com and other major retailers)
GIFTS FOR DADS, GRANDPAS, UNCLES & MORE!
HP 920 Ergonomic Vertical Mouse
No matter where or how he works, gift him the missing piece to a seamless workstation station! The HP Ergonomic Vertical Mouse is designed to keep your hand in a more relaxed, natural upright position as you click, drag, and scroll through your workday - or even everyday photo editing or creative projects. The unique, detachable wrist rest allows you maximize all-day comfort while staying in the zone.
MSRP: $99.99 (Available at HP.com and other major retailers)
HP Smart Tank 5101 All-in-One Printer
The HP Smart Tank 5101 is the ideal gift for dads, grandpas, uncles and all those who keep the family’s printing needs afloat. With up to 2 years of ink included, it offers ultra-low cost printing and flexibility. Enjoy worry-free Wi-Fi and easy setup with the HP Smart App. Perfect for printing color documents, business records, and school projects.
MSRP: $249.99 (Available at HP.com and other major retailers)
GEN Z GIFTS THAT GO THE DISTANCE
Gift the Gen Zer on your list, maximum functionality with the Poly Voyager Free 60+ Earbuds. Each earbud features a three-mic array to minimize surrounding noise, ensuring clear communication – whether they’re in-office or taking calls from friends on-the-go. The touchscreen charge case offers remote control, Bluetooth® switching, and inflight entertainment connectivity, and the lightweight structure keeps them comfortable for all-day wear.
MSRP: $299.99 (Available at HP.com and other major retailers)
The HP Pavilion Plus Laptop 16 is the ultimate work companion for the college student or new graduate on your list. It’s engineered with a 14th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and NVIDIA® graphics that are designed to keep up with even the most demanding tasks. Its 16-inch high-resolution display ensures every project or presentation pops with clarity.
MSRP: $1,018.99 (Available at HP.com and other major retailers)
HyperX QuadCast 2 S - USB MicrophoneThe HyperX QuadCast 2 S is built for the Gen Zer who's ready to start that podcast career - offering features like a tap-to-mute sensor, four polar patterns, and an easy-to-mount shock mount. With improved audio quality and customizable lighting using 100+ aRGB LEDs, it’s designed for quick adjustments and made to fit all the needs of the creator community.
MSRP: $199.99 Wireless (Available at HP.com and other major retailers)
GIFTS FOR THE GAMER
OMEN Transcend Gaming Laptop 14t
For the gamer in your life, gift them an unmatched experience that blends premium design and high performance with our ultra-thin, lightweight all-metal OMEN Transcend Gaming Laptop. The gamer you gift will enjoy long-lasting battery life and fast charging, next-level graphics powered by NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series, and an ultra-clear display.
MSRP: $1,599.99 (Available at HP.com and other major retailers)
HyperX Clutch Tanto Mini WD Gaming Controller
For the gamer in your life, gift this compact, officially licensed Xbox controller that’s designed for comfort and portability, weighing just 5.8 ounces. It features all the standard buttons and rumble motors, ensuring your gamer never has to compromise on functionality. Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, PC, Steam Deck, and Android devices, it offers versatile gaming options - complete with an ergonomic design that makes it easy to carry and comfortable to use, whether at home or on the go.
MSRP: $39.99 (Available at HP.com and other major retailers)
HyperX Alloy Rise - Gaming Keyboards
The ultimate gift for the gamer on your list, the HyperX Alloy Rise Gaming Keyboard takes your gaming setup to the next level with ultra-responsive 8k polling and easy customization. You can swap out key switches, change magnetic top plates, and add badges to make it uniquely yours. You’ll also get an upgraded RGB experience courtesy of the ambient light sensor that auto-adjusts the brightness, 10 keyboard profiles saved directly to the keyboard, and powerful customization via HyperX NGENUITY Software.MSRP: $199.99 Wireless (Available at HP.com and other major retailers)