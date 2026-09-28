Hudson Williams' Girlfriend Katelyn Larson Says 'Heated Rivalry' Fans Crossed a 'Huge Boundary': 'This Is Where I Draw a Very Hard Line'
Sept. 28 2026, Updated 7:42 a.m. ET
Hudson Williams’ girlfriend, Katelyn Larson, called out fans who only support her business because of her relationship with the Heated Rivalry star.
“Obviously a lot of you have found the studio because of a certain show, and that’s more than okay,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, as reported by an outlet.
Larson Calls Out Fans on Social Media
She stated, “This is where I draw a very hard line: booking an appointment with me or anyone else purely because of the connection to the show crosses a huge boundary."
“Showing up to your appointment and asking my coworkers any sort of questions about myself or about Hudson is hugely uncomfortable for everyone,” she added.
The Boundaries Have Been Set
She explained that it’s fine for people to book appointments with her “if you’re following me or any of the artists because you genuinely like their art and want to get some cool tattoos.”
Larson added, “Please go right ahead and urge them not ever to feel weird about that.”
She concluded her post by asking fans to stop asking about her boyfriend.
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Larson and Williams’ Relationship
Larson and Williams began dating around 2020, years before he rose to stardom in the drama Heated Rivalry opposite on-screen love interest Connor Storrie.
Last March, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Larson Wants to Remain Out of the Spotlight
Williams has been open about Larson wanting to stay out of the spotlight due to his high-profile career.
“She’s not trying to be out there or be perceived,” he said in an interview with ETalk Canada. “She’s always like, ‘I don’t want to be perceived!’”
Still, Williams couldn't help but share a special birthday message on his Instagram Story for his lady. “My darling, you were eternalized when you ran to that sunset up the red dirt road,” he wrote next to a photo of the tattoo artist.
He continued, “I’ve loved people deeply for a day, for a week, and for some years, but I’ll love her until I die. Not because I’m supposed to, or because that’s how I was raised, but because every time she smiles I see the little girl whose joy is so unpolluted.”