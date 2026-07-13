'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams Lashes Out at French Autograph Dealers While Lighting His Own Photo Ablaze: 'Hop on Your Little Bike and Leave'

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Heated Rivalry actor Hudson Williams lashed out at autograph dealers in Paris, France, after the brigade followed him down a cobbled street toward his private home. Williams, 25, was captured on video cursing at the peddlers and lighting his own unsigned photo ablaze when they refused to leave him alone, per News.com.au. “Guys, you just followed me to my residence,” he confronted the group while getting out of a vehicle. “...You can’t do this. This is really f------ weird. You can’t f------ do this.” Williams was joined by several other people, including his girlfriend, Katelyn Larson, who appeared to be dragging suitcases down the street in preparation for Paris Fashion Week.

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'You're Being Really Creepy'

Source: MEGA Hudson Williams attempted to burn his own photo.

“You guys aren’t fans. You’re being really creepy and you just followed me,” he continued. “You don’t do this. I’m gonna burn this. Thank you. Now, please f------ leave. You’re demented.” Williams snatched away one of the photos and began to burn it with his lighter before storming off with his posse and throwing the photo to the ground. Sensing the Heated Rivalry actor’s anger, the French dealers began apologizing to him, but refused to leave Williams alone.

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Source: MEGA Hudson Williams warned the dealers not to follow him down the street.

“I want to watch you. Hop on your little bike. Leave,” Williams added, turning to his group. “They have a problem.” Despite his words of warning, the dealer, who recorded the entire interaction, continued to follow the A-list actor down the road. One of the individuals trailing behind him handed the picture back and quietly urged the dealer to “go away.”

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Source: MEGA Commenters were divided on Hudson Williams' actions.

“He’s about to follow me on his f------ bike,” Williams yelled at another man in the group of French peddlers who urged him to calm down. “Turn the f--- around.” The cameraman finally retreated the other way, apologizing to the actor and his group of companions. “Sorry to follow you. Sorry,” he said. “[Don’t] call the police. I will go."

How Did Fans React?