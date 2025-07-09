'He Doesn't Deserve That Ticket': Hugh Grant Called Out for Appearing to Fall Asleep at Wimbledon — Watch
Did Hugh Grant have a late night?
While sitting behind none other than Queen Camilla in the Royal Box at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday, July 9, the actor was spotted slumped over in his chair at one point, seeming to have dozed off despite the tennis match going on right in front of him.
Hugh Grant Seemingly Dozes Off at Wimbledon
The moment was caught on a video now making the rounds on social media.
Though the movie star, 64, is wearing sunglasses, fans agreed that it looked like he was snoozing.
In other photos from the match — where Novak Djokovic took on Flavio Cobolli — he was seen chatting to a woman next to him and clapping for the athletes.
Grant wore a dark suit jacket, white shirt and dark tie for the London outing.
The Actor's Nap Divided Social Media
Grant's behavior divided social media, as some thought his ill-timed nap was disrespectful.
"How embarrassing. What do they gain from taking seats that others would pay for?" one person asked on X, while another declared the British star didn't "deserve that ticket!"
"Ironic — because that’s THE EXACT SAME POSITION I ASSUME whenever I’m forced to watch one of those God-forsaken movies in which Hugh Grant has played a major or minor role," dissed another individual.
Meanwhile, plenty of his fans came to Love Actually actor's defense.
"Well, not everyone can look that sharp while asleep at a match," one person noted, while another quipped, "He’s handsome asleep too!"
Hugh Grant Feels the Internet Often Twists His Words
The father-of-five has made several controversial headlines over the years, but as OK! reported, he claimed his words are often taken out of context.
In January, Grant referred to how a quote he gave about filming Wonka was misconstrued by the internet.
"Everyone said, ‘Yes, we loved it. We loved it. We loved it.' And when they got to me, just for a comedy moment at the end, I said, 'I hated it,'" he explained. "But on the web, it’s become a fact that I hated making that film. And I didn’t hate it all; I loved making it. I’m absolutely thrilled with it."
"That’s what the internet does. It scrubs humor, and it scrubs context to create little clickbait moments," he continued. "It’s one of the reasons I loathe it with such violence, really."