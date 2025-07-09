'He Doesn't Deserve That Ticket': Hugh Grant Called Out for Appearing to Fall Asleep at Wimbledon — Watch

While sitting behind none other than Queen Camilla in the Royal Box at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday, July 9, the actor was spotted slumped over in his chair at one point, seeming to have dozed off despite the tennis match going on right in front of him.

Hugh Grant appeared to be asleep while attending Wimbledon on Wednesday, July 9.

The moment was caught on a video now making the rounds on social media.

Though the movie star, 64, is wearing sunglasses, fans agreed that it looked like he was snoozing.

In other photos from the match — where Novak Djokovic took on Flavio Cobolli — he was seen chatting to a woman next to him and clapping for the athletes.

Grant wore a dark suit jacket, white shirt and dark tie for the London outing.