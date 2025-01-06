Hugh Grant Reveals His Sense of Humor Is Often Misunderstood by the Internet: 'It Scrubs Context'

The Dungeons and Dragons actor, 64, also opened up on his career's turn from regular roles in rom-coms to more of a steady variety in genre over the past 15 years, noting that while he didn't consciously decide to quit making them, he "probably would have made that choice anyway."

"It just died. I was getting on a bit, let’s face it," he added, referring to his age. "And then I made one which was a total failure, and it was amazing. You know, you go from hero to absolutely zero in the space of a second, but it’s been quite fun, building it back up slowly and in a new direction."