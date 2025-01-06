Hugh Grant Reveals His Sense of Humor Is Often Misunderstood by the Internet: 'It Scrubs Context'
Hugh Grant admitted his sense of humor is sometimes misunderstood, which may have partially led to his cranky reputation.
In a recent interview, the Love Actually star recalled a moment that occurred while promoting Wonka, when the cast was asked if they liked shooting the family film.
"Everyone said, ‘Yes, we loved it. We loved it. We loved it.' And when they got to me, just for a comedy moment at the end, I said, ‘I hated it,'" he explained. "But on the web, it’s become a fact that I hated making that film. And I didn’t hate it all; I loved making it. I’m absolutely thrilled with it."
"That’s what the internet does. It scrubs humor, and it scrubs context to create little clickbait moments," he continued. "It’s one of the reasons I loathe it with such violence, really."
The Dungeons and Dragons actor, 64, also opened up on his career's turn from regular roles in rom-coms to more of a steady variety in genre over the past 15 years, noting that while he didn't consciously decide to quit making them, he "probably would have made that choice anyway."
"It just died. I was getting on a bit, let’s face it," he added, referring to his age. "And then I made one which was a total failure, and it was amazing. You know, you go from hero to absolutely zero in the space of a second, but it’s been quite fun, building it back up slowly and in a new direction."
- Hugh Grant Called Out For Being 'So Rude' During Oscars Interview With Ashely Graham: 'His Eye Roll At The End Was Obnoxious!'
- Harrison Ford Often Makes 'Dirty Jokes' in the 'Shrinking' Cast Group Chat, Reveals Jason Segel
- Michael J. Fox Admits He 'Was a Jerk' in His Early Days of Stardom: 'You Just Want to Slap Me'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Grant also shared what he found most difficult about filming comedies.
"It’s a miserable process. You’ve probably been on comedy film sets and there’s no laughter," he said. "You’re doing it in a vacuum and if you’re very lucky, you might hear a stifled snort from someone sitting near the monitor. That’s gold to you."
As OK! previously reported, Jerry Seinfeld joked he had "lots of fights" with Grant on the set of Unfrosted.
"He’s a pain in the a-- to work with. He’s horrible," Seinfeld, 69, said on The Tonight Show. "He tells you before you work with him, ‘You’re gonna hate this.’ And he’s so right."
"We shot for 10 weeks, and that night that he and I had dinner — and we got drunk having dinner — that was the greatest night," the comedian continued. "Because he’s so cool and he’s that English thing, you know, that witty, he looks good in a jacket … he’s one of those guys. I love those guys."
Grant spoke with Variety about his career and grumpy reputation.