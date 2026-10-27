Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Harris Alleges 'Lurker' Jon Lovitz Was 'One of the Biggest Pervs' to Visit Late Star's Infamous Mansion

Article continues below advertisement

Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal Harris, alleged that Jon Lovitz was one of Hollywood's "biggest pervs" after the comedian previously took shots at the model over the summer. During a Tuesday, October 27, appearance on the "Lisa Guerrero Unleashed" podcast, Harris, 40, claimed that the Saturday Night Live alum, 69, frequently visited the Playboy Mansion and that "his eyes would go front to back on all the women that walked through the door."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @LISAGUERRERO/YOUTUBE Crystal Harris adddressed her relationship with Hugh Hefner in an October 27 interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Crystal Harris Claimed Jon Lovitz Was a 'Lurker'

Source: MEGA Crystal Harris was married to Hugh Hefner from 2012 to 2017.

"At the parties, he'd be like the lurker," she alleged. "I remember him, every time, every party." Harris was 26 when she married the then-86-year-old in 2012. Harris and Hefner were together until he died in 2017 at age 91. She alleged that Lovitz was the "Playboy's Mansion's number one customer," adding, "You're like one of the biggest pervs there."

Article continues below advertisement

Crystal Harris Said She Had 'Regrets' About Marrying Hugh Hefner

Source: MEGA Hugh Hefner died at age 91 in 2017.

Lovitz took a jab at Harris over the summer after she shared a video expressing regret over her relationship with Hefner. "I regret being in my mid-20s and thinking that marrying one of the most famous men in the world meant that I finally made it, that I finally mattered or had value," she said in a nearly two-minute video. "I regret learning to stay quiet when I should have spoken ... I regret that it took me as long as it did to understand what was actually happening." She continued, "I think a lot of people have expected me to stay in the story that was written for me, 'the grateful young wife,' but I'm done living in that story. Yes, I regret it."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Lovitz Responded to Crystal Harris' Post

Source: MEGA Jon Lovitz took several shots at Crystal Harris, asking if she had 'regrets' about the house Hugh Hefner bought for her to live in.

Lovitz didn't mince words when responding to the Playboy model in the comments section of her post. "😮Do you regret the house he bought for you to live in, after his death? And keeping the money, after you sold it?" he wrote in a lengthy comment. "And all the times your mother was at the mansion? And do you regret all he did for you? And do you regret leaving him and then coming back to marry him?"

Jon Lovitz Was 'Completely Attacked' for His Comments Toward Crystal Harris

Source: Lisa Guerrero Unleashed/YouTube Crystal Harris appeared on the 'Lisa Guerrero Unleased' podcast on October 27.