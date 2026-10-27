Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Harris Claims He Shoved 'Dirty' Toys Inside of Playmates: 'He's Not Gentle'

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Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Harris got extensively candid about what life was like living in the P------ Mansion with the late magazine publisher. The model, 40, opened up on the Tuesday, October 27, episode of the "Lisa Guerrero Unleashed" podcast about how Hefner would allegedly force her and the other playmates to use filthy s-- toys.

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Source: @LISAGUERRERO/YOUTUBE Crystal Harris got candid about the 'dirty' intimate toys Hugh Hefner allegedly forced her to use.

"I remember him pulling them out and one of them was a black, double-sided one. You could see they were dirty and he’s just grabbing us and grabbing our crotches and grabbing these dirty [s-- toys] and just shoving them in us," Harris recalled.

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Crystal Harris Recalled Her 'Body Being in Pain' After Intercourse

Source: @LISAGUERRERO/YOUTUBE Crystal Harris said Hugh Hefner was 'not gentle' during their time in the bedroom.

Host Lisa Guerrero chimed in to say that "sounds like r---," to which the former P------ Bunny responded: "He’s not gentle. After, he’s snoring and I’m like trying to sleep after what happened and my body’s in pain." Harris then added some of the sexual acts Hefner — who died in 2017 at the age of 91 — would do with her and other women “was not cool."

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Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris Married in 2012

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Source: MEGA Hugh Hefner died in 2017 at the age of 91.

"He just needed more of a high or stimulation. There was nothing intimate about anything to do with him," the Girls Next Door star went on. Elsewhere in the lengthy chat, Harris also accused Hefner of sexually assaulting her throughout their relationship. The pair began dating in 2009 and tied the knot in 2012. They stayed together until his passing five years later.

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Source: MEGA 'There were times that were really uncomfortable for me in the bedroom,' Crystal Harris admitted.

"I do believe that I did whatever he wanted me to do. And if that involved s--, then I just did what he wanted me to do," Harris said when she was asked if she believed she was ever r---- during their union. "There were times that were really uncomfortable for me in the bedroom," she continued. "In the bedroom things would happen that ended up just not being OK."

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Crystal Harris Previously Shared She Was 'Never in Love' With Hugh Hefner

Source: @LISAGUERRERO/YOUTUBE Crystal Harris alleged Hugh Hefner 'shoved' toys into Playmates that were not clean.