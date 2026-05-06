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Hugh Jackman Asked Ryan Reynolds' Permission Before Adjusting Bust of Blake Lively's Gown at 2026 Met Gala

Photo of Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Source: MEGA/TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Hugh Jackman was tentative in helping adjust Blake Lively's dress before asking Ryan Reynolds.

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May 6 2026, Updated 5:08 p.m. ET

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Hugh Jackman helped Blake Lively avoid a Met Gala wardrobe malfunction — but not without her husband Ryan Reynolds’ approval.

During the Wednesday, May 6, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the Broadway star, 57, dished about Lively, 38, asking him for help adjusting her dress during Monday’s event.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Hugh Jackman guest-starred on ‘TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.’

“As I’m saying this…I’m thinking I probably shouldn’t be saying this. Blake, my good friend Blake Lively, she goes, ‘I need some help with the dress. There’s a hook in here,’” Jackman recalled, gesturing to a spot underneath the chest area. “I’m like, ‘Okay…Ryan, it’s his call. Are we good?’ He goes, ‘Go for it, brother.’”

The Wolverine star, along with hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones, gushed over how “stunning” Lively looked in her pastel archival Versace gown, which featured a 13-foot train.

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Hugh Jackman Recaps 2026 Met Gala Experience

Image of Blake Lively stunned in archival Versace at the 2026 Met Gala.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively stunned in archival Versace at the 2026 Met Gala.

During his appearance on Today, Jackman also recounted some of the most memorable moments from his evening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“The best moment of the night was Stevie Nicks coming out,” he said of the Fleetwood Mac artist’s surprise performance of “Landslide” with Sabrina Carpenter. “I’m going to drop some names here, but I was standing next to Rihanna and Beyoncé, with her daughter and Jay-Z. But that moment was just incredible. To look over and to see Beyoncé [gasp] and [tap] her daughter…that was incredible.”

“Legends only!” Bush Hager exclaimed.

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Image of Blake Lively asked Hugh Jackman for wardrobe help at the Met Gala.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively asked Hugh Jackman for wardrobe help at the Met Gala.

Earlier in the conversation, Jones asked Jackman whether he tried to tap into the 2026 Met Gala theme, “Costume Art.” The movie star acknowledged that he tends to go for a similar look each year: a classic black suit and bow tie.

“2022, you had a white tie. You’ve varied a little,” Bush Hager teased.

“Just go classic. There’s just a lot going on out there. I want to be there to watch,” he said.

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Hugh Jackman Recounts Red Carpet Disaster

Image of Hugh Jackman gushed over Stevie Nicks' Met Gala performance.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Hugh Jackman gushed over Stevie Nicks' Met Gala performance.

During Jackman’s first-ever red carpet in Australia in 1996 or 1997, he was told to wear a “hot designer” suit with cropped pants and boots. He was humiliated when the following day, all the photos were focused on his bottoms.

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Image of Hugh Jackman stood next to Rihanna and Beyoncé at the Met Gala.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Hugh Jackman stood next to Rihanna and Beyoncé at the Met Gala.

“My friends who were there…I can’t say what they said to me, but they were like, ‘What are you doing?’ You have lost your mind,” he remembered. “I was like, ‘No, it’s the coolest thing.’ [They said,] ‘It is not. You look like an idiot. Stop immediately.’ From that moment, I was like, ‘Go classic. Just be yourself. It’s OK.’”

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