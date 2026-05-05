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Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy, 14, Makes Her Met Gala Debut Alongside the Showstopping Singer and Jay-Z: Photos

Photo of Jay-Z, Beyonce and Blue Ivy
Source: vogue

The 2026 Met Gala was a family affair!

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May 4 2026, Published 8:50 p.m. ET

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Beyoncé stole the scene in a sparkling number at the 2026 Met Gala — but she had some competition in daughter Blue Ivy Carter!

The 14-year-old made her debut at fashion's biggest night, attending the Monday, May 4, shindig for the very first time with her famous mom and the singer's husband, Jay-Z.

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Blue Ivy Carter Attends 2026 Met Gala

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Photo of Blue Ivy Carter attended the 2026 Met Gala with her parents.
Source: vogue

Blue Ivy Carter attended the 2026 Met Gala with her parents.

The "Single Ladies" crooner, who is a co-chair of this year's event, wore a nude dress that was topped with a sparkling embellished design resembling a skeleton. She donned a matching headpiece and a gray, feathery jacket to top it off.

"It’s designed by Olivier Rousteing, somebody who has been so loyal to me, and I’ve done so many iconic looks with him," the Grammy winner gushed to a reporter of luxe look.

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Source: @okmagazine/com

Beyoncé's outfit was designed by Olivier Rousteing.

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Photo of The teenager rocked sunglasses with her glam gown.
Source: vogue

The teenager rocked sunglasses with her glam gown.

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Meanwhile, Blue Ivy rocked a strapless cream frock and matching coat that featured a structured popped collar. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a necklace.

The rapper looked suave in a black and white tuxedo adorned with a white flower.

The power couple's two younger children, 8-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, stayed behind.

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Blue Ivy Carter Faced Backlash

Photo of Beyoncé and Jay-Z share three kids.
Source: @beyonce/instagram

Beyoncé and Jay-Z share three kids.

Blue Ivy caught the showbiz bug from her parents, having released a few songs and acting as a dancer on Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour.

In Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the mother-of-three admitted she was hesitant to allow her firstborn on stage: "She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no."

Beyoncé noted there were numerous “not great” remarks made about her daughter, spilling, “I was pretty disappointed that she had access to them.”

Some of the cruel comments included, “Get this nepo baby off our screens, we are TIRED," and “Stop trying to make Blue Ivy happen. It’s not going to happen."

'The More I Do, the Better I Become'

Photo of Blue Ivy Carter admitted she felt tougher after reading negative comments about her dancing skills.
Source: mega

Blue Ivy Carter admitted she felt tougher after reading negative comments about her dancing skills.

"I mean, there were lots of negative things that people had to say, but I could see that the more I do, the better I become," Blue Ivy acknowledged.

Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, noted his granddaughter refused to let the hate get to her.

"That’s when Blue Ivy started practicing and practicing," he recalled. "Basically saying, ‘I’ll show you!’ — that’s a Knowles right there!"

“From now on, I’m just going to get better and better from where I am now,” Blue Ivy shared. “And on the last show, I’ll be dancing as hard as I possibly can. I feel a little bit more tough."

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