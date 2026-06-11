Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster All Smiles at 'The Death of Robin Hood' Premiere Amid Loving Romance: Photos

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Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster stepped out for the The Death of Robin Hood premiere in NYC on Wednesday, June 10. Jackman, 57, plays the title role in the action-adventure drama in theaters on Friday, June 19. In footage posted on Instagram Thursday, June 11, People offered an inside glimpse of the affair.

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Source: MEGA Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman acted lovingly towards each other on the red carpet.

On the blue carpet, Foster, 51, put her hand on the small of Jackman’s back, and reacted animatedly when someone caught her eye. He turned around to see the excitement. He waved to onlookers. Later, the couple smiled sweetly at each other during a private moment, and the actor stuck out his tongue.

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Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's Relationship Provokes Internet Ire

Source: MEGA The Internet got upset upon seeing the joy in their relationship.

The comments rolled in. One wrote, “I really liked Hugh Jackman, but I’m team Deborra-Lee Furness 100 percent.” Another wrote, “I LOVE them together!!! Perfect. 😍 👏” A third said, “How wonderful! Age appropriate and suited dating in style👏!” A fourth opined, “They have built their happy ending on someone’s else’s heartbreak. 💔 Remember that.” A fifth piled on, “He’s just replaced the real work commitment for something new and easy. There’s nothing special here.” A sixth weighed in, “This is a cursed relationship built on adultery, lies, and destruction. It will end the same way. And it should.”

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Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s Relationship History

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Source: MEGA The couple first met in 2003, but didn't make it official until 2025, two years after he divorced Australian actress Deborra-Lee Furness.

The Australian actor and Foster knew each other long before going public with their romance. They were spotted holding hands in January 2025, and became red-carpet official in October 2025. They met for the first time in 2003 when Jackman attended her performance of Thoroughly Modern Millie on Broadway. They were photographed in 2008 at Shrek: The Musical, in which Foster played Princess Fiona. Jackman and Foster were seen together at the Tony Awards in 2014, where host Jackman danced with Foster during his walk through the audience. In March 2019, it was announced that they would costar on Broadway in The Music Man.

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Hugh Jackman's Past Marriage Explained

Source: MEGA Sutton Foster praised Hugh Jackman's 'charisma' in an interview.

Of Jackman, Foster told People in 2019, “Talk about charisma. I’m just so excited to be in the room with him and learn from him and work with him and to be able to do this classic musical.” During rehearsals, the show stopped for 18 months during the pandemic. When the project resumed in February 2022, Jackman posted an Instagram carousel of photos they had taken on March 10, 2020, before everything shut down. He wrote, “Wouldn’t want to be standing beside anyone else but Sutton and this extraordinary cast and crew.” The pair continued to praise each other until rumors spread and fans noticed apparent distance between him and Furness? Jackman and Furness, now 70, announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage. The couple adopted Oscar, 26, and Ava, 20, together, and were frequently seen on the NYC social scene. Jackman and Furness would speak lovingly about each other on red carpets.

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Hugh Jackman Talked ‘Reimagined’ ‘Robin Hood’

Source: MEGA Hugh Jackman is seen with ‘Death of Robin Hood’ cast Faith Delaney, Bill Skarsgard, Michael Sarnoski, Jodie Comer and Murray Bartlett.