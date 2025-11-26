or
BREAKING NEWS
Hugh Jackman Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Sutton Foster by Sharing Sweet Tribute to Actress

Photo of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster showcased their romance on social media for the first time.

Nov. 26 2025, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster hard-launched their relationship.

The Wolverine alum, 57, fawned over his girlfriend in a Wednesday, November 26, Instagram post about her recent performance.

Jackman shared a smiling photo of Foster, 50, and a short clip of her waving to him in the audience.

Image of Sutton Foster waved to Hugh Jackman in the audience.
Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram

Sutton Foster waved to Hugh Jackman in the audience.

"@suttonlenore performing during the holidays at @cafecarlyle … now that’s an iconic NYC night! And, truly magical," he wrote.

Fans were not pleased about Jackman's decision to show off his woman and found it disrespectful to his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

"That's embarrassing, Hugh! We used to think you were cool. What a disappointment," one user wrote.

"TOO SOON. You made promises to Deb, and we all believed you," another added. "We all thought, finally in Hollywood 'here is a man who is honoring the commitments he made.' Right up until a younger woman comes along, eh Hugh?"

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman's Red Carpet Debut

Image of Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman flaunted their relationship on the red carpet.
Source: MEGA

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman flaunted their relationship on the red carpet.

On Sunday, October 26, the couple made their red carpet debut as a couple at a screening of his new film, Song Sung Blue, during AFI FEST in Hollywood, Calif.

They coordinated outfits, with Foster sporting a Galvan black slip dress and Jackson donning a black suit and tie. They were all smiles as they wrapped their arms around each other and posed for cameras.

A few days prior, the actors went out for a date night at the Fetch Pet Gala in New York on October 20. They were spotted holding hands throughout the evening and once again coordinated their outfits.

Hugh Jackman

When Did Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman Start Dating?

Image of Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman were both previously married.
Source: MEGA

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman were both previously married.

Jackson and Foster sparked dating rumors in January after they were photographed on a date in Santa Monica, Calif.

In October 2024, the Bunheads alum split from ex-husband Ted Griffin with whom she shares daughter Emily, 8 — after 10 years of marriage. She was also previously wed to Christian Borle from 2006 to 2009.

The Wolverine star announced his separation from Furness in September 2023. The exes share kids Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20.

"Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced," dished a source close to Sutton. "A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap."

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman Started as Friends

Image of Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman co-starred in 'The Music Man.'
Source: MEGA

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman co-starred in 'The Music Man.'

The Music Man costars have been friends for several years. Sutton gushed over her current boyfriend back in 2022 during an interview with Vogue.

"He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous — and all of that is true," Sutton told the outlet. "He's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, 'Well, I hope we get along.'"

