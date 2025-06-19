or
Huma Abedin Ties the Knot With Alex Soros in Stunning Water Mill Wedding!

Photo of Alex Soros and Huma Abedin
Source: Mega

Huma Abedin and Alex Soros wed in an intimate ceremony at their Water Mill home.

By:

June 19 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Huma Abedin, the renowned political strategist and longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, exchanged vows with investor and philanthropist Alex Soros at their charming home in Water Mill, N.Y., on Saturday, June 14.

The couple's love story began at a party hosted by friends James and Nicky Hilton Rothschild in October 2023, leading to a whirlwind romance.

Photo of Huma Abedin
Source: Mega

Huma Abedin and Alex Soros met in October 2023 at a party hosted by James and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

In June 2024, Alex popped the question at their Manhattan apartment, presenting Huma with an emerald-cut diamond ring flanked by sleek baguettes.

"Alex bought the ring one morning and proposed by our dining table that same evening. He handed me the ring in a take-out bag saying that it was 'dessert,'" Huma told Vogue.

Source: @Alex_Soros/Instagram

Alex Soros and Huma Abedin initially had no plans to wed.

"It had been a long day at work, and I was distracted because I was leaving for a trip early the next morning. It was a total surprise and a beautiful one!" she added.

Shortly after, they traveled to Italy, where he proposed again on the balcony of their hotel room.

Photo of Huma Abedin
Source: Mega

Alex Soros surprised Huma Abedin with a diamond ring tucked inside a take-out bag.

While Huma and Alex initially planned to elope, their plans shifted during an engagement party co-hosted by former first lady Hillary, who has been a pivotal figure in Huma's life since she started working for her as an intern at 19 while attending George Washington University.

"It was an unexpectedly wonderful journey," Huma said.

Photo of Alex Soros and Huma Abedin
Source: @Alex_Soros/Instagram

Alex Soros and Huma Abedin initially planned to elope, but decided on an intimate ceremony instead.

"We got engaged with no plans to have a wedding. We talked about hosting small dinners in different cities because we have close family and friends all over the world. But once we decided to have a wedding — or rather when we were instructed to have a wedding by Hillary and Anna [Wintour], who pulled out their calendars and suggested the date — despite Alex saying he was scheduled to be at a conference in Europe! — it was set," she shared.

Once they secured a date, Huma and Alex realized they wanted to celebrate in their own home. This laid-back approach made planning a joyful process for Huma, who embraced the experience.

Photo of Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin
Source: Mega

Hillary Clinton, Huma’s Abedin's longtime mentor, and Anna Wintour helped organize the wedding.

"Our first meeting was at my mother-in-law Susan's house with Hillary and Anna, and when all three asked me what I wanted, it was a surreal moment to have people who cared so much about making the day perfect for all our friends and family," Huma recalled. "I am pretty set on what I do and don't like, so making decisions was easy — but there were a lot of decisions."

