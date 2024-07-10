Anthony Weiner's Ex-Wife Huma Abedin and Billionaire Alex Soros Secretly Get Engaged During Romantic Italian Vacation

“The best way I can describe the relationship is effortless,” a friend of Abedin’s for over 15 years told outlets. “After a lot of tumultuous years for Huma, she’s relaxed and happy and in love,” the insider added.

Abedin, a former aide to the former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Soros, the chairman of Open Society Foundations (OSF), met last fall during a mutual friend’s birthday party. The two quickly hit it off and discovered their mutual interests in politics and public service.

Over the past year, they've made several high-profile appearances together, including a White House state dinner honoring the Kenyan president, William Ruto, and the 2024 Met Gala.