Anthony Weiner's Ex-Wife Huma Abedin and Billionaire Alex Soros Secretly Get Engaged During Romantic Italian Vacation
Billionaire nepo-baby Alex Soros reportedly popped the question to Anthony Weiner's ex-wife, Huma Abedin, six weeks ago during their romantic trip together in Italy.
“The best way I can describe the relationship is effortless,” a friend of Abedin’s for over 15 years told outlets. “After a lot of tumultuous years for Huma, she’s relaxed and happy and in love,” the insider added.
Abedin, a former aide to the former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Soros, the chairman of Open Society Foundations (OSF), met last fall during a mutual friend’s birthday party. The two quickly hit it off and discovered their mutual interests in politics and public service.
Over the past year, they've made several high-profile appearances together, including a White House state dinner honoring the Kenyan president, William Ruto, and the 2024 Met Gala.
In June 2023, Soros took over his father George Soros’s $25 billion empire, which includes OSF, Soros Fund Management and a super PAC that aims to help elect various down ballot Democrats who will fight for voting and abortion rights.
Abedin, meanwhile, worked for Clinton from 1996 to 2016, climbing the ladder all the way from an intern to the vice-chairperson for Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign for president against New York businessman Donald Trump.
One former senior Clinton aide had previously told outlets that Soros and Abedin are a "classic Clinton World couple."
"Alex is the perfect match for Huma," the aide continued.
Abedin has a son, Jordan, with her disgraced ex-husband who she was married to from 2010 to 2017. The former Clinton aide had previously separated from her husband after he was involved in several scandals and ended up in prison for transferring obscene material to a minor.
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, investor Marc Mezvinksy, are reportedly so close with Alex that he's called the couple “family” in one post online. Huma, on the other hand, has long been reportedly considered a “second daughter” to Hillary by several D.C. insiders.
One source told the outlet, “Alex started to get more politically active 10 years ago when he was still finishing college. He started hosting his own events, not just for the Clintons, but for congressional candidates.”
“He literally grew up with his dad hosting and being the biggest Democratic donor in American politics,” the insider added.
