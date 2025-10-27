Hunter Biden Blasts Donald Trump's Aid Cuts, Claims President Will Cause 14 Million Deaths Within the Next 5 Years

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden is following in his dad's footsteps when it comes to tearing apart President Donald Trump's actions. In an interview on The Live With Tommy Christopher Substack, the former first son admitted the country is currently experiencing a "nightmare" with Trump in his second term.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Hunter Biden claimed Donald Trump turned America into an autocracy.

"This is my nightmare scenario," Biden, 55, admitted when asked what he fears rock bottom is. "The only thing I can say to people is this, is that we’re not sliding into autocracy. We’re right in the middle of it! We’re there." "And regardless of whatever label you want to put on it, dictatorship, autocracy, when the president of the United States ignores court orders, when he acts unconstitutionally, but in a way that there’s no redress for it — for instance, I don’t believe that it was constitutional in the way in which he ended USAID," he continued. "Which I think is going to have a greater impact of any of the foreign policy decisions that he’s made so far in terms of long-term impact."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The former fist son alleged Trump's aid cuts will cause 14 million deaths.

"14 million people that otherwise would have led a healthy life because of the generosity of the American people will die within the next five years," Biden claimed. "Five million of those, close to five million, about four and a half million of them will be children under the age of 5."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The father-of-five went on to give specific examples. "They literally have taken the antiretroviral medication and that was in warehouses and they’re burning it. They’re taking food saving, life saving food aid in warehouses in Abu Dhabi that were all that from USAID that would have gone into the world food program, these high energy protein bars that were used for starving children. Starving. Children. And they put it in a dump and incinerated it," he alleged. "So I think, for instance, that’s unconstitutional, but he did it!" he said of Trump. "By the time anybody gets around to rectifying it, it’s gone! It’s done!"

Source: mega Hunter Biden's father, Joe Biden, recently referred to Donald Trump as a 'bully' and 'dictator.'