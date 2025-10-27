or
Hunter Biden Blasts Donald Trump's Aid Cuts, Claims President Will Cause 14 Million Deaths Within the Next 5 Years

Composite photo of Hunter Biden and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Hunter Biden has a bone to pick with Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 27 2025, Updated 5:55 p.m. ET

Hunter Biden is following in his dad's footsteps when it comes to tearing apart President Donald Trump's actions.

In an interview on The Live With Tommy Christopher Substack, the former first son admitted the country is currently experiencing a "nightmare" with Trump in his second term.

Photo of Hunter Biden claimed Donald Trump turned America into an autocracy.
Source: mega

Hunter Biden claimed Donald Trump turned America into an autocracy.

"This is my nightmare scenario," Biden, 55, admitted when asked what he fears rock bottom is. "The only thing I can say to people is this, is that we’re not sliding into autocracy. We’re right in the middle of it! We’re there."

"And regardless of whatever label you want to put on it, dictatorship, autocracy, when the president of the United States ignores court orders, when he acts unconstitutionally, but in a way that there’s no redress for it — for instance, I don’t believe that it was constitutional in the way in which he ended USAID," he continued. "Which I think is going to have a greater impact of any of the foreign policy decisions that he’s made so far in terms of long-term impact."

Photo of the former fist son alleged Trump's aid cuts will cause 14 million deaths.
Source: mega

The former fist son alleged Trump's aid cuts will cause 14 million deaths.

"14 million people that otherwise would have led a healthy life because of the generosity of the American people will die within the next five years," Biden claimed. "Five million of those, close to five million, about four and a half million of them will be children under the age of 5."

The father-of-five went on to give specific examples.

"They literally have taken the antiretroviral medication and that was in warehouses and they’re burning it. They’re taking food saving, life saving food aid in warehouses in Abu Dhabi that were all that from USAID that would have gone into the world food program, these high energy protein bars that were used for starving children. Starving. Children. And they put it in a dump and incinerated it," he alleged.

"So I think, for instance, that’s unconstitutional, but he did it!" he said of Trump. "By the time anybody gets around to rectifying it, it’s gone! It’s done!"

Photo of Hunter Biden's father, Joe Biden, recently referred to Donald Trump as a 'bully' and 'dictator.'
Source: mega

Hunter Biden's father, Joe Biden, recently referred to Donald Trump as a 'bully' and 'dictator.'

Joe Biden, 82, similarly slammed the POTUS, 79, when he accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute on Sunday, October 26.

"Since its founding, America served as a beacon for the most powerful idea ever in government in the history of the world. The idea is stronger than any army. We’re more powerful than a dictator," the ex-president insisted to the crowd.

Joe admitted "these are dark days," but he thinks the country can "emerge as we always have — stronger, wiser and more resilient, more just, so long as we keep the faith."

He also referred to the commander-in-chief as a "bully," and encouraged Americans not to "give up."

