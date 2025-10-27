Cancer-Stricken Joe Biden Warns of 'Dark Days' Under Donald Trump's Presidency in Chilling Speech: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Biden is back in the spotlight after completing radiation treatment for cancer. On Sunday, October 26, the former president gave a speech while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute, where he admitted he isn't satisfied with the state of the country under Donald Trump's second term.

Joe Biden Disses Donald Trump

Source: mega Joe Biden admitted America is experiencing 'dark days.'

"Since its founding, America served as a beacon for the most powerful idea ever in government in the history of the world," Biden, 82, stated. "The idea is stronger than any army. We’re more powerful than a dictator." Biden said he didn't want to "sugarcoat" his feelings, confessing that even though "these are dark days," he believes the nation will "emerge as we always have — stronger, wiser and more resilient, more just, so long as we keep the faith."

BREAKING: Joe Biden speaks for the first time after completing radiation therapy while receiving a lifetime achievement award in Boston.



Biden: "This is no give to give up. It's time to get up. Get up now. GET UP!" pic.twitter.com/VCqPUQ1Sso — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 27, 2025

Referring to the ongoing and unprecedented changes Trump, 79, is making, Biden declared we're facing a "battle for the soul of our nation." "That means we, all of us, have an enormous responsibility to take the institution upon which the fate of our nation rests. No one is exempt from responsibility. No one gets a pass on standing up to the bully and standing firm against the threats," he explained. "Time and again, throughout history, at moments of great crisis, we Americans have summoned the better angels of our nation and brought our country back from the abyss. And, folks, there’s some good news. It’s happening again right now in America."

The Former President Tells Americans Not to Give Up

Source: mega While addressing his concerns, Biden likened Trump to 'a bully' and 'dictator.'

Biden also gave a shout-out to comedians like Jimmy Kimmel, who is now back on TV after being temporarily suspended for his comments about the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. "The late-night hosts continue to shine a light on free speech, knowing their careers are on the line," he praised. Amid the turmoil, the 46th POTUS encouraged Americans to "get up" and "not give up."

Joe Biden's Cancer Battle

Source: mega In May, it was revealed Joe Biden was diagnosed with an 'aggressive form' of prostate cancer.

Biden's health woes were announced on May 18. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," read an official statement. "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."

Source: @joebiden/instagram Joe and Jill Biden thanked people for their support amid his health battle.