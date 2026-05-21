Politics Hunter Biden Believes Dad Joe's Presidency Was 'Crushed' Because 'He Was Never Part of the Epstein Class': 'It's Not Left or Right' Source: MEGA Hunter Biden called out Donald Trump's former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein while defending his dad, Joe Biden. Rebecca Friedman May 20 2026, Updated 8:18 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Hunter Biden fiercely defended his father, former President Joe Biden, in a teaser for an unexpected appearance on Candace Owen’s podcast. While the full episode drops Thursday, May 21, the snippet teased several of Hunter’s heated takes — including his theory on why his father faced bipartisan pressure to ditch his 2024 campaign for re-election. In one teaser for the podcast episode shared to social media, Hunter told the far-right conservative commentator, “Something’s changed, Candace,” in response to her claiming the politics is corrupt.

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Source: MEGA Hunter Biden noted his father, former President Joe Biden, is 'not part of the Epstein class.'

Hunter added, “It’s not left or right. The D.C. elite of the left, they crushed my dad because he was never part of that club. He was never part of the Epstein class.” The former first son was referencing the group of high-power men to be photographed several times in the Epstein files — including President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, famed rocker Mick Jagger, late King of Pop Michael Jackson and more.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump faces ongoing scrutiny over his former ties to late child predator Jeffrey Epstein.

In addition to throwing jabs at those with past ties to Jeffrey and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell's trafficking scheme, Hunter also slammed President Trump's war in the Middle East under Israel's alleged influence and weighed in on the assassination of slain conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk. “You know one thing [Joe Biden] didn’t do? He didn’t greenlight to turn Gaza into a Trump golf course with the maitre d being Jared Kushner," Hunter snubbed, calling out the husband of first daughter Ivanka Trump.

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‘Right On!’

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden said, 'It's not about the right or left.'

Hunter also praised Candace for questioning Trump, his administration and the United States government as a whole, as she accused Israel of being to blame for Charlie's murder. “The level of disloyalty, or fear -- I don’t know what it is ... and the criticism of you for asking the questions for someone who is like a brother to you? It’s like, ‘what the eff are you talking about?’ I listen to you and I go, ‘right on!’” he cheered.

Source: MEGA Conservative political commentator Candace Owens had former President Joe Biden's son Hunter on her podcast.