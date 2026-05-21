or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > hunter biden
OK LogoPolitics

Hunter Biden Believes Dad Joe's Presidency Was 'Crushed' Because 'He Was Never Part of the Epstein Class': 'It's Not Left or Right'

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Joe Biden.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden called out Donald Trump's former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein while defending his dad, Joe Biden.

Profile Image

May 20 2026, Updated 8:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden fiercely defended his father, former President Joe Biden, in a teaser for an unexpected appearance on Candace Owen’s podcast.

While the full episode drops Thursday, May 21, the snippet teased several of Hunter’s heated takes — including his theory on why his father faced bipartisan pressure to ditch his 2024 campaign for re-election.

In one teaser for the podcast episode shared to social media, Hunter told the far-right conservative commentator, “Something’s changed, Candace,” in response to her claiming the politics is corrupt.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Hunter Biden noted his father, former President Joe Biden, is 'not part of the Epstein class.'
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden noted his father, former President Joe Biden, is 'not part of the Epstein class.'

Hunter added, “It’s not left or right. The D.C. elite of the left, they crushed my dad because he was never part of that club. He was never part of the Epstein class.”

The former first son was referencing the group of high-power men to be photographed several times in the Epstein files — including President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, famed rocker Mick Jagger, late King of Pop Michael Jackson and more.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @RealCandaceO/X
Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump faces ongoing scrutiny over his former ties to late child predator Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump faces ongoing scrutiny over his former ties to late child predator Jeffrey Epstein.

In addition to throwing jabs at those with past ties to Jeffrey and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell's trafficking scheme, Hunter also slammed President Trump's war in the Middle East under Israel's alleged influence and weighed in on the assassination of slain conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk.

“You know one thing [Joe Biden] didn’t do? He didn’t greenlight to turn Gaza into a Trump golf course with the maitre d being Jared Kushner," Hunter snubbed, calling out the husband of first daughter Ivanka Trump.

MORE ON:
hunter biden

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

‘Right On!’

Image of Hunter Biden said, 'It's not about the right or left.'
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden said, 'It's not about the right or left.'

Hunter also praised Candace for questioning Trump, his administration and the United States government as a whole, as she accused Israel of being to blame for Charlie's murder.

“The level of disloyalty, or fear -- I don’t know what it is ... and the criticism of you for asking the questions for someone who is like a brother to you? It’s like, ‘what the eff are you talking about?’ I listen to you and I go, ‘right on!’” he cheered.

Image of Conservative political commentator Candace Owens had former President Joe Biden's son Hunter on her podcast.
Source: MEGA

Conservative political commentator Candace Owens had former President Joe Biden's son Hunter on her podcast.

In an X post promoting the upcoming episode, Candace wrote: "This Thursday. Hunter Biden and me."

In his own upload to the social media platform, former President Biden's son wrote: "I’m Hunter Biden. You’ve never actually heard from me."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.