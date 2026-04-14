Hunter Biden Living 'Abroad' After Dad's Presidency Amid Legal Threats From Donald Trump and Wife Melania, Lawyer Reveals
April 14 2026, Published 5:01 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden appears to have no interest living in the United States under Donald Trump's presidency.
The son of former President Joe Biden's lawyer surprisingly revealed in a court filing last week that Hunter does not currently consider himself an American resident more than one year after his father was replaced in the White House in January 2025.
"Mr. Biden lives abroad," Hunter's attorney Barry Coburn shared in a 14-page document submitted on April 6, according to People.
'Mr. Biden Lives Abroad'
The legal filing was part of a civil lawsuit over unpaid legal fees, though it's unclear if the lawyer was specifically using Hunter's international status specifically to argue any sort of dispute.
While his attorney declined to provide further information when reached for comment by the news outlet, Hunter shed light on his living dynamic during a podcast interview in November 2025.
At the time, the former first son mentioned he was dividing his time between the United States and Cape Town, South Africa.
Hunter Biden Has 'Fallen Madly in Love With Cape Town'
It remains unknown if South Africa is where Hunter has chosen to settle, however, his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, is from the safari-filled destination. Prior to confirmation he is "living abroad," Hunter and his spouse of more than half a decade were living in California, where they settled down after tying the knot in 2019.
"When all the all of the political and personal stuff came to an end in the last six months, I had always promised that we would spend some time over here," he shared during an appearance on the "Wide Awake Podcast," which happens to be based out of South Africa.
Hunter continued, "I've fallen madly in love with Cape Town. You guys do not know how good you have it here. It’s the most beautiful city in the world."
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The 56-year-old's decision to ditch the U.S. after his father's singular term as president likely also has to do with ongoing threats he faces from the current POTUS and first lady.
Among major warnings thrown at Hunter by the Trumps include a threatened $1 billion defamation lawsuit in response to comments made by the Delaware native during an August 2025 interview with Andrew Callaghan.
Hunter Biden Claimed Jeffrey Epstein Introduced Donald Trump to Melania
During the chat, Hunter made a bombshell claim that late sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein was the one to introduce President Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, many years ago.
Melania's lawyers called the claims "false, defamatory, disparaging and inflammatory," as both the first lady and President Trump threatened major legal consequences as a result of Hunter's comments.