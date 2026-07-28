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Hunter Biden Defends Interview With Anti-Semite Nick Fuentes After Pair Find Common Ground on Donald Trump: 'Nothing Else We Argue About Matters'

split image of Nick Fuentes and Hunter Biden
Source: @TuckerCarlson/YouTube; mega

Hunter Biden defended his controversial interview with anti-semite Nick Fuentes, saying they 'agree on Trump.'

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July 28 2026, Updated 11:10 a.m. ET

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Hunter Biden is defending his controversial sit-down with outspoken anti-semite Nick Fuentes after the unlikely pair found common ground over their shared criticism of President Donald Trump during a nearly two-hour interview.

The former first son appeared on Channel 5 With Andrew Callaghan, where he and Fuentes sparred over a wide range of issues — including race, Israel and American politics — before discovering surprising areas of agreement.

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Unexpected Agreement

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image of During the nearly two-hour interview, Hunter Biden and Nick Fuentes unexpectedly found common ground over their criticism of Donald Trump.
Source: @Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan/YouTube

During the nearly two-hour interview, Hunter Biden and Nick Fuentes unexpectedly found common ground over their criticism of Donald Trump.

Filmed inside a Philadelphia studio designed to resemble a rundown motel, the interview featured Andrew Callaghan guiding the discussion as Biden and Fuentes debated controversial political topics.

One of the biggest surprises came when the pair voiced similar concerns about U.S. policy toward Israel and criticized Trump's leadership.

Biden argued that criticism of the Israeli government is often too quickly labeled antisemitic, while Fuentes maintained that his objections to Israel stem from politics rather than religion.

They also shared the opinion that Trump's politics are driven more by convenience than ideology.

"We're going to put America first, make the country great again. This is a very appealing message, and I talk all the time on my show about it," Fuentes said. "And realizing now that it was obviously a scam and now obviously unfulfilled completely — and you're right, Trump is non-ideological."

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Source: @Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan/YouTube

Nick Fuentes claimed Donald Trump's 'America First' agenda was ultimately 'a scam,' while Hunter Biden agreed the president is 'non-ideological.'

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Hunter Biden Explains Why He Participated

image of The former president's son said he was willing to speak with anyone who shares his belief about Donald Trump.
Source: @Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan/YouTube

The former president's son said he was willing to speak with anyone who shares his belief about Donald Trump.

Following criticism over the interview, Biden posted a lengthy statement on X defending his decision to engage with Fuentes despite condemning many of his beliefs.

Biden argued that Americans have become increasingly divided because they have stopped having conversations with people outside their own circles.

"We have been separated by people who profit from our separation. That is the business model. Keep us apart and sell us the fight," he wrote. "People stop talking, so they stop knowing each other. They stop knowing each other, so they fear each other. They fear each other, so they hate each other."

He went on to describe Trump as "the one true existential threat to this democracy," saying that belief motivated his willingness to appear alongside Fuentes.

"So I will sit down with anyone who has a platform and sees in Trump what I see," Biden wrote. "That is why I sat down with Nick Fuentes."

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'Indefensible'

image of Hunter Biden insisted Nick Fuentes' views on race, women, and the Holocaust are 'indefensible.'
Source: @Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan/YouTube

Hunter Biden insisted Nick Fuentes' views on race, women, and the Holocaust are 'indefensible.'

Biden made clear that he rejects Fuentes' rhetoric on race, women and the Holocaust, calling those views "indefensible."

At the same time, he argued that Fuentes' large online audience made the conversation worthwhile.

"He is also demonstrably persuasive, and he has a bullhorn that no amount of cancellation has taken from him," Biden wrote. "A million-plus people listen to him."

'We Agree on Trump'

image of Hunter Biden said he wanted to hear Nick Fuentes' views firsthand rather than rely on what others said about him.
Source: mega

Hunter Biden said he wanted to hear Nick Fuentes' views firsthand rather than rely on what others said about him.

Biden added that he preferred hearing Fuentes' views directly instead of relying on others' descriptions of them.

"I wanted to hear it myself instead of reading what I am supposed to think about it," he explained. "Nick and I agree on almost nothing. We agree on Trump. Nothing else we argue about matters if Trump is not stopped."

He closed his statement by suggesting that finding even a single point of agreement is more productive than continuing years of political hostility.

"I will take one piece of common ground over ten more years of shouting across the same street," Biden concluded.

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