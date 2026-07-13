Hunter Biden Comes Close to Fist Fighting Far-Right Political Commentator Nick Fuentes During Explosive Upcoming Interview: Report

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Joe Biden's son Hunter reportedly came close to physically fighting far-right political commentator Nick Fuentes during his upcoming interview. According to a TMZ source, the artist, 56, sat down with Nick, 27, as well as YouTuber Andrew Callaghan from Channel 5 at a Philadelphia, Penn., motel room on Sunday, July 12.

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Hunter Biden's Chat With Nick Fuentes Will Air Later This Month

Source: @friendskeepsecrets/YouTube Nick Fuentes and Hunter Biden met on July 12 for an interview.

The trio had a "no question off limits" discussion, with an insider also telling the publication the group "wanted to see if a Democratic president's son and a right-wing streamer could find common ground." However, the conversation got heated, with Nick and Hunter almost fist-fighting over their differing opinions.

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Source: @tuckercarlson/YouTube Nick Fuentes is known for being a far-right political commentator.

As for how the chat came about, Nick reportedly reached out to Andrew's team, and asked to do an interview "where he could express how his views have evolved and clarify some of the misconceptions about him." The full-length interview is set to debut later this month. The live-streamer has been known to express white supremacy, antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ, Christian nationalism and misogynistic views in the past.

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Hunter Biden Has Been Sober Since 2019

Source: @friendskeepsecrets/YouTube Hunter Biden's veneers cost over $69,000.

Hunter recently appeared on an episode of Benny Blanco's "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast where he joked he ruined his real teeth after "smoking too much crack." "I had caps and I knocked two of my teeth out playing football," Hunter explained. "One dentist told me — I grew up on well water — I didn't [drink] enough fluoride." According to the New York Post, he spent over $69,000 to fix his chompers at Smile Design Cosmetic Dentistry in Manhattan. Hunter has been sober since 2019 as he previously suffered with severe drug and alcohol addiction.

Hunter Biden's Addiction Intensified Between 2009 to 2017

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden has been sober since 2019.