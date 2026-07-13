Hunter Biden Comes Close to Fist Fighting Far-Right Political Commentator Nick Fuentes During Explosive Upcoming Interview: Report
July 13 2026, Published 5:29 p.m. ET
Joe Biden's son Hunter reportedly came close to physically fighting far-right political commentator Nick Fuentes during his upcoming interview.
According to a TMZ source, the artist, 56, sat down with Nick, 27, as well as YouTuber Andrew Callaghan from Channel 5 at a Philadelphia, Penn., motel room on Sunday, July 12.
Hunter Biden's Chat With Nick Fuentes Will Air Later This Month
The trio had a "no question off limits" discussion, with an insider also telling the publication the group "wanted to see if a Democratic president's son and a right-wing streamer could find common ground."
However, the conversation got heated, with Nick and Hunter almost fist-fighting over their differing opinions.
As for how the chat came about, Nick reportedly reached out to Andrew's team, and asked to do an interview "where he could express how his views have evolved and clarify some of the misconceptions about him."
The full-length interview is set to debut later this month.
The live-streamer has been known to express white supremacy, antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ, Christian nationalism and misogynistic views in the past.
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Hunter Biden Has Been Sober Since 2019
Hunter recently appeared on an episode of Benny Blanco's "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast where he joked he ruined his real teeth after "smoking too much crack."
"I had caps and I knocked two of my teeth out playing football," Hunter explained. "One dentist told me — I grew up on well water — I didn't [drink] enough fluoride."
According to the New York Post, he spent over $69,000 to fix his chompers at Smile Design Cosmetic Dentistry in Manhattan.
Hunter has been sober since 2019 as he previously suffered with severe drug and alcohol addiction.
Hunter Biden's Addiction Intensified Between 2009 to 2017
In his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things, Hunter got candid about his substance abuse issues and celebrated seven years of sobriety with on June 1.
“Hey everybody, just a quick message to say thank you to everybody who has messaged me on seven years clean and sober. I’m more proud of that than anything I’ve ever done in my life, and I want everybody to know that is still out there sick and suffering, there’s a way out,” he said in a social media video last month.
The businessman noted in his book he was at the height of his addiction when his father served as vice president in the Barack Obama administration, between 2009 and 2017.