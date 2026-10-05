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Hunter Biden Slams Donald Trump's 'Disturbing' and 'Provocative' Kids for Their Contentious Business Dealings: 'It's All in Our Faces'

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Source: @NEWSGIRLS/YOUTUBE/MEGA

Hunter Biden recently gave his take on Donald Trump's family and their controversial business endeavors.

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Oct. 5 2026, Updated 1:20 p.m. ET

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Hunter Biden criticized Donald Trump's family for undertaking their business dealings while the politician is currently in office.

Former president Joe Biden's son recently appeared on a podcast where he gave his take on Donald's kids, Don Jr., Eric, as well as his daughter Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner.

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Source: @NEWSGIRLS/YOUTUBE

Hunter Biden called Donald Trump's kids 'provocative.'

The artist, 56, was first asked on the "News Girls" podcast if he "related" to any of Donald's children, to which he flat-out said "no."

"What they're doing is just so disturbing and it's so provocative. It's so in our faces," Hunter blasted.

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Jared Kushner's Net Worth Soared to $1 Billion This Year

image of Jared Kushner
Source: MEGA

Jared Kushner is currently the Trump administration's Special Envoy for Peace.

"I just read that article about Jared Kushner. The one in which he had the majority stake in an underlying company that's funding the war in Israel. He's [acting] as the unelected, unappointed and unofficial ambassador from the United States to end the war while he's getting paid hundred million dollars annually," he continued.

It was reported last month that Jared's net worth has now cashed in at over $1 billion. The 45-year-old also has been the U.S. government's Special Envoy for Peace since February, with his wealth having increased by $16.5 billion since 2025.

Hunter also went on to slam Don Jr.'s daughter, Kai, for launching a merch line featuring $130 sweatshirts.

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image of kai and Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Kai Trump recently launched her merch line.

He then discussed how the right-wing media condemned him for his own controversial business endeavors, but don't rebuke Donald's family for their own.

"Don Jr.'s children are literally selling clothing brands from inside the White House," the former attorney continued. "The notion that anybody in my family would have ever even remotely done any of those things is just like [unbelievable]."

"If you believed every single thing they told you about me on Fox News, it doesn't even come close to what they're doing," Hunter added.

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Hunter Biden Questioned Don Jr. and Eric Trump's Business Endeavors

image of trump and don jr
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. previously participated in a business venture involving drones.

"There's a lot of reporting Don Jr. and Eric with their drones and their crypto ventures," he said. "There's a lot of reporting on the Trump family and how they're basically making all of this money because their father is the president and personally they're making money from that."

"But the thing is, whenever we do report on that, we do get a lot of comments saying Hunter Biden did the same. So, the question is, if Don Jr. were kind of sitting here saying, 'Hunter made millions while his father was vice president. Why are you criticizing me?'" Hunter wondered.

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image of hunter biden
Source: @NEWSGIRLS/YOUTUBE

Hunter Biden stood on the board of Ukrainian natural gas company when his father was vice president.

While Joe, 83, was vice president under ex-POTUS Barack Obama from 2009 until 2017, Hunter joined the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company for the last 18 months of Joe's term.

Hunter then explained he "was 100% qualified for the job," noting that was the difference between himself and Donald's family.

"I served on over a dozen different boards, major boards in my professional career and I was also of counsel to one of the largest law firms in the country," he stated.

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