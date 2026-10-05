Hunter Biden Slams Donald Trump's 'Disturbing' and 'Provocative' Kids for Their Contentious Business Dealings: 'It's All in Our Faces'

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Source: @NEWSGIRLS/YOUTUBE Hunter Biden called Donald Trump's kids 'provocative.'

The artist, 56, was first asked on the "News Girls" podcast if he "related" to any of Donald's children, to which he flat-out said "no." "What they're doing is just so disturbing and it's so provocative. It's so in our faces," Hunter blasted.

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Jared Kushner's Net Worth Soared to $1 Billion This Year

Source: MEGA Jared Kushner is currently the Trump administration's Special Envoy for Peace.

"I just read that article about Jared Kushner. The one in which he had the majority stake in an underlying company that's funding the war in Israel. He's [acting] as the unelected, unappointed and unofficial ambassador from the United States to end the war while he's getting paid hundred million dollars annually," he continued. It was reported last month that Jared's net worth has now cashed in at over $1 billion. The 45-year-old also has been the U.S. government's Special Envoy for Peace since February, with his wealth having increased by $16.5 billion since 2025. Hunter also went on to slam Don Jr.'s daughter, Kai, for launching a merch line featuring $130 sweatshirts.

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Source: MEGA Kai Trump recently launched her merch line.

He then discussed how the right-wing media condemned him for his own controversial business endeavors, but don't rebuke Donald's family for their own. "Don Jr.'s children are literally selling clothing brands from inside the White House," the former attorney continued. "The notion that anybody in my family would have ever even remotely done any of those things is just like [unbelievable]." "If you believed every single thing they told you about me on Fox News, it doesn't even come close to what they're doing," Hunter added.

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Hunter Biden Questioned Don Jr. and Eric Trump's Business Endeavors

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. previously participated in a business venture involving drones.

"There's a lot of reporting Don Jr. and Eric with their drones and their crypto ventures," he said. "There's a lot of reporting on the Trump family and how they're basically making all of this money because their father is the president and personally they're making money from that." "But the thing is, whenever we do report on that, we do get a lot of comments saying Hunter Biden did the same. So, the question is, if Don Jr. were kind of sitting here saying, 'Hunter made millions while his father was vice president. Why are you criticizing me?'" Hunter wondered.

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Source: @NEWSGIRLS/YOUTUBE Hunter Biden stood on the board of Ukrainian natural gas company when his father was vice president.