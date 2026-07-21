Hunter Biden Claims 'Everybody Knew' Lindsey Graham Was Gay While Accusing Washington, D.C., of Being Run by a 'Closeted Gay Mafia'

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Hunter Biden is making headlines after claiming Washington, D.C., is run by a "closeted gay mafia." During an appearance on Jennifer Welch's "I've Had It" podcast, the former first son also alleged "everybody knew" late Senator Lindsey Graham was gay.

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Hunter Biden Claims Washington Has a 'Closeted Gay Mafia'

Source: mega Hunter Biden claimed 'everybody in D.C. knows' there is a 'closeted gay mafia.'

While discussing Republican politicians, Biden claimed he wasn't joking when he spoke about what he described as a secretive network operating in the nation's capital. "Look, before when I would say this and I would joke around and everybody kind of laughs about it... but I know for certain and I'm not kidding now, is that there is — and everybody in D.C. knows this," he said. "I mean, I lived there for 20 years. My dad was a senator, vice president, president, all my whole life for 54 years of my life." Biden then made his most explosive allegation. "Everybody knows there is like this closeted gay mafia, largely Republican, that exists in Washington, D.C., and everybody knows every single one of them who's gay," he claimed.

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Source: @I'veHadIt/YouTube The former first son's comments came during an appearance on Jennifer Welch's 'I've Had It' podcast.

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'Everybody Knows Who They Are'

Source: mega Hunter Biden argued that closeted politicians often project their internal struggles onto others.

Biden argued that living in the closet can create anger and resentment, claiming it often manifests in public life. "I believe that internal conflict creates so much vitriol inside a person, that they take it out on the rest of the world and they do," he said. "So what they do is their whole lives they've been closeted. And so you have this like black ball inside yourself, this blackened heart by the fact that you can't be who you want to be. And so you take it out on everybody else." "And these men, largely men, have done exactly that," he continued. "There are — everybody knows who they are. Everybody."

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Hunter Biden Singles Out Lindsey Graham

Source: mega Hunter Biden said 'everybody knows that Lindsey Graham was gay.'

Podcast host Welch then asked Biden whether Graham was one of the people he was referring to. "Lindsey Graham?" Welch asked. "Yeah. Of course," Biden responded. He then doubled down. "By the way, for Lindsey Graham, everybody knows that Lindsey Graham was gay," Biden said. Welch replied, "Right."

'Everybody Knew That He Was Gay'

Source: mega Hunter Biden argued Lindsey Graham's sexuality was relevant because of the policies he believes some Republican lawmakers support.