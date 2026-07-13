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Lindsey Graham's Sudden Death: Eerie Photos Show Senator Being Taken to Hospital

Composite photo of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and ambulances rushing him to hospital.
Source: MEGA

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham died suddenly on Saturday, July 11, at the age of 71.

July 13 2026, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

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Eerie photos capturing D.C. Fire and EMS medical units rushing South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to George Washington University Hospital have surfaced following his sudden passing on Saturday, July 11.

TMZ published images of first responders treating the 71-year-old senator outside his Capitol Hill home before delivering him to the emergency room.

Emergency responders were dispatched to Graham's South Capitol Street residence at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday following a report from a caller warning that someone inside was suffering from severe chest pains.

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South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham Pronounced Dead

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Image of First responders rushed South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to George Washington University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Source: MEGA

First responders rushed South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to George Washington University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dispatch audio reviewed by The Wall Street Journal revealed that firefighters initially met resistance because the front door was dead-bolted, forcing them to break through to access the Republican senator.

Once inside, medical teams discovered Graham in cardiac arrest and aggressively administered CPR.

Photos document paramedics wheeling Graham into the emergency room at George Washington University Hospital. Despite resuscitation efforts, he was officially pronounced dead at 10:23 p.m.

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'Brief and Sudden Illness'

Image of First responders aggressively administered CPR, however, Lindsey Graham didn't make it.
Source: MEGA

First responders aggressively administered CPR, however, Lindsey Graham didn't make it.

While his office initially cited a "brief and sudden illness," a joint statement from the Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed a preliminary cause of death as aortic dissection — a severe, life-threatening tear in the inner wall of the body's main artery — and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which is hardening and narrowing of the arteries.

The definitive death certificate remains pending while standard toxicological and microscopic analyses are completed.

The emergency took Washington entirely by surprise, coming just a single day after Graham returned from an official diplomatic visit to Kyiv, Ukraine.

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Donald Trump Said Lindsey Graham Sounded 'Tired' Hours Before Death

Image of Donald Trump said South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham sounded 'tired' on the phone before his passing.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham sounded 'tired' on the phone before his passing.

While he mentioned feeling "tired" from his travel during a phone conversation with President Donald Trump at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, there were no outward signs of a severe medical crisis.

He reportedly brushed off advice to see a doctor shortly before emergency services were called to his Capitol Hill residence for cardiac arrest at 8:30 p.m.

A top staffer noted there were no prior indications that he was feeling unwell, and the senator had been booked to appear on NBC News' Meet the Press the following morning.

Tributes have since poured in from Trump, Senate colleagues and global leaders.

"Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! ... Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!" wrote the POTUS.

Image of Joe Biden acknowledged South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham's death.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden acknowledged South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham's death.

Trump, noting the conversation with Graham just hours before his passing following a trip to Ukraine, called him a "true American Patriot" before saying that the death was a blow to his embattled SAVE America Act.

Former President Joe Biden noted that despite frequent, loud disagreements, they shared a love for the Senate and a belief in public service.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to appoint an interim replacement to fill the vacant Senate seat until a special primary and subsequent election can be held later this year.

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