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Eerie photos capturing D.C. Fire and EMS medical units rushing South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to George Washington University Hospital have surfaced following his sudden passing on Saturday, July 11. TMZ published images of first responders treating the 71-year-old senator outside his Capitol Hill home before delivering him to the emergency room. Emergency responders were dispatched to Graham's South Capitol Street residence at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday following a report from a caller warning that someone inside was suffering from severe chest pains.

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South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham Pronounced Dead

Source: MEGA First responders rushed South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to George Washington University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dispatch audio reviewed by The Wall Street Journal revealed that firefighters initially met resistance because the front door was dead-bolted, forcing them to break through to access the Republican senator. Once inside, medical teams discovered Graham in cardiac arrest and aggressively administered CPR. Photos document paramedics wheeling Graham into the emergency room at George Washington University Hospital. Despite resuscitation efforts, he was officially pronounced dead at 10:23 p.m.

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'Brief and Sudden Illness'

Source: MEGA First responders aggressively administered CPR, however, Lindsey Graham didn't make it.

While his office initially cited a "brief and sudden illness," a joint statement from the Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed a preliminary cause of death as aortic dissection — a severe, life-threatening tear in the inner wall of the body's main artery — and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which is hardening and narrowing of the arteries. The definitive death certificate remains pending while standard toxicological and microscopic analyses are completed. The emergency took Washington entirely by surprise, coming just a single day after Graham returned from an official diplomatic visit to Kyiv, Ukraine.

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Donald Trump Said Lindsey Graham Sounded 'Tired' Hours Before Death

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham sounded 'tired' on the phone before his passing.

While he mentioned feeling "tired" from his travel during a phone conversation with President Donald Trump at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, there were no outward signs of a severe medical crisis. He reportedly brushed off advice to see a doctor shortly before emergency services were called to his Capitol Hill residence for cardiac arrest at 8:30 p.m. A top staffer noted there were no prior indications that he was feeling unwell, and the senator had been booked to appear on NBC News' Meet the Press the following morning. Tributes have since poured in from Trump, Senate colleagues and global leaders. "Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! ... Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!" wrote the POTUS.

Source: MEGA Joe Biden acknowledged South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham's death.