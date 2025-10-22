Hunter Biden Was 'Really Pissed Off' at Barack Obama for Guiding Joe Biden Offstage at 2024 Fundraiser: 'Don’t Ever F‑‑‑--- Do That Again'

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden was fuming at Barack Obama for the way he treated then-President Joe Biden while he was still running for reelection in 2024. Hunter recalled how furious he was in Jonathan Karl's upcoming book, Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America, which debuts on Tuesday, October 28.

Hunter Biden Lashes Out at Barack Obama

Source: mega Hunter Biden slammed Barack Obama for making it seem like Joe Biden needed assistance in 2024.

At the time, numerous Democrats were at a June 2024 fundraiser for Joe's reelection bid. After Barack and Joe, 82, chatted with Jimmy Kimmel onstage, they got up to wave to the crowd. Joe stood still for several seconds, with Barack, 64, then grabbing Joe's hand and leading him offstage.

"That really, really, really, really pissed me off," the former first son, 55, confessed, according to a news outlet that obtained an advanced copy of the tome. "I almost jumped up on the stage and said, ‘Don’t ever f‑‑‑--- do that to the president of the United States again — ever,'" Hunter spilled.

Joe Biden Dropped Out of the 2024 Election

Source: mega Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election the month after the Obama incident.

At the time, rumors were running rampant about the state of Joe's physical and mental health, with people like George Clooney urging him to reconsider running for president again. It was the very next month that the former POTUS announced he was dropping out of the election and was replaced by VP Kamala Harris. "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Joe expressed on July 21 of last year. Kamala ultimately lost to Donald Trump.

Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis

Source: mega Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis was announced in May 2025.

In May 2025, it was revealed that Joe was diagnosed with prostate cancer characterized by a "Gleason score of 9," meaning the condition was "aggressive." "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," his office noted. In his own personal message, the former president shared, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

Source: @ashleyblazerbiden/instagram Ashley Biden revealed her dad finished radiation treatment for prostate cancer on Monday, October 21.