or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > hunter biden
OK LogoPolitics

Hunter Biden Was 'Really Pissed Off' at Barack Obama for Guiding Joe Biden Offstage at 2024 Fundraiser: 'Don’t Ever F‑‑‑--- Do That Again'

Photo of Hunter Biden, Barack Obama and Joe Biden
Source: mega

Hunter Biden wasn't happy with the way his dad was treated by Barack Obama in 2024.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 22 2025, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden was fuming at Barack Obama for the way he treated then-President Joe Biden while he was still running for reelection in 2024.

Hunter recalled how furious he was in Jonathan Karl's upcoming book, Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America, which debuts on Tuesday, October 28.

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden Lashes Out at Barack Obama

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Hunter Biden slammed Barack Obama for making it seem like Joe Biden needed assistance in 2024.
Source: mega

Hunter Biden slammed Barack Obama for making it seem like Joe Biden needed assistance in 2024.

At the time, numerous Democrats were at a June 2024 fundraiser for Joe's reelection bid. After Barack and Joe, 82, chatted with Jimmy Kimmel onstage, they got up to wave to the crowd. Joe stood still for several seconds, with Barack, 64, then grabbing Joe's hand and leading him offstage.

Article continues below advertisement

"That really, really, really, really pissed me off," the former first son, 55, confessed, according to a news outlet that obtained an advanced copy of the tome.

"I almost jumped up on the stage and said, ‘Don’t ever f‑‑‑--- do that to the president of the United States again — ever,'" Hunter spilled.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Biden Dropped Out of the 2024 Election

MORE ON:
hunter biden

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election the month after the Obama incident.
Source: mega

Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election the month after the Obama incident.

At the time, rumors were running rampant about the state of Joe's physical and mental health, with people like George Clooney urging him to reconsider running for president again.

It was the very next month that the former POTUS announced he was dropping out of the election and was replaced by VP Kamala Harris.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Joe expressed on July 21 of last year.

Kamala ultimately lost to Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis

Photo of Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis was announced in May 2025.
Source: mega

Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis was announced in May 2025.

In May 2025, it was revealed that Joe was diagnosed with prostate cancer characterized by a "Gleason score of 9," meaning the condition was "aggressive."

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," his office noted.

In his own personal message, the former president shared, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Ashley Biden revealed her dad finished radiation treatment for prostate cancer on Monday, October 21.
Source: @ashleyblazerbiden/instagram

Ashley Biden revealed her dad finished radiation treatment for prostate cancer on Monday, October 21.

On Monday, October 21, Joe's daughter Ashley Biden, 44, announced he completed radiation treatment.

"Rung the bell! Thank you to the incredible doctors, nurses, and staff at Penn Medicine," she gushed on Instagram. "We are so grateful!"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.