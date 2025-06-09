Everything to Know About Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis
Joe Biden Was Diagnosed With an 'Aggressive Form' of Prostate Cancer
Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with cancer that has already metastasized to his bones, his personal office confirmed.
In a statement on May 18, Biden's office revealed his prostate cancer is characterized by a "Gleason score of 9," which means the condition is "aggressive."
"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the office added.
The diagnosis came after his doctor found a small nodule in the former POTUS' prostate during a routine physical exam that "necessitated further evaluation." Biden and his family then began "reviewing treatment options with his physicians."
Joe Biden Has Previously Dealt With Cancer
While he was still serving in the White House in February 2023, Biden underwent a procedure to have a cancerous lesion removed from his chest. At the time, White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said it was basal cell carcinoma, but it did not require further treatment.
In 2021, he underwent a colonoscopy to remove a "benign, slow-growing but thought to be precancerous lesion" from his colon.
Joe Biden Penned an Emotional Statement After Revealing His Cancer Diagnosis
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis, the former commander-in-chief took to Instagram to share a photo alongside his wife, former First Lady Jill Biden.
"Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support," he said in the post.
Joe Biden Has Reportedly Lived With Cancer for 'Many Years'
Top oncologist Dr. Zeke Emanuel, who served as an advisor for health policy under Barack Obama, spoke out about Joe's health crisis, claiming the 46th U.S. president "did not develop [prostate cancer] in the last, 100, 200 days" and that he "had it while he was president."
"He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021," Dr. Zeke said during an appearance on Morning Joe on May 19. "Yes, I don't think there's any disagreement about that."
He assumed Joe "had this for many years, maybe even a decade, growing there and spreading." Still, the politician's records reportedly showed "no evidence that when he got his health status and the medical records were released that he had a prostate-specific antigen."
Dr. Zeke noted it was "a little surprising to many of us oncologists" that Joe was not diagnosed earlier.
Before Joe learned about his prostate cancer, his wife underwent Mohs surgery to remove a basal cell carcinoma found above her right eye during a routine skin cancer screening in 2023. Jill also had another basal cell carcinoma on the left side of her chest removed during the procedure.
Kamala Harris, Barack Obama and More Reacted to Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis
Amid Joe's health crisis, Kamala Harris said she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were "saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis."
"We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time," the former vice president added. "Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery."
Doug also shared a separate post to express support and send "love and strength" to Joe.
Meanwhile, Barack took to X to share he and his wife, Michelle Obama, are "thinking of the entire Biden family."
"Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery," Barack continued.
Al Roker also penned a heartfelt message, sending prayers to Joe.