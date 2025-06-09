Everything to Know About Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis

Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with cancer that has already metastasized to his bones, his personal office confirmed.

In a statement on May 18, Biden's office revealed his prostate cancer is characterized by a "Gleason score of 9," which means the condition is "aggressive."

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the office added.

The diagnosis came after his doctor found a small nodule in the former POTUS' prostate during a routine physical exam that "necessitated further evaluation." Biden and his family then began "reviewing treatment options with his physicians."