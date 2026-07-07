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Hunter Biden Claims RFK Jr. 'Killed Story' About Him Dumping Baby Bear Carcass Into Central Park Bushes: 'They Wanted to Prosecute the Person'

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Source: @friendskeepsecrets/YouTube/MEGA

Hunter Biden appeared on the 'Friends Keep Secrets' podcast on July 7.

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July 7 2026, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

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Hunter Biden ripped into Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a recent interview and recalled a viral news story about the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Biden, 56, appeared on the Tuesday, July 7, episode of Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky's "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast where he discussed the time Kennedy Jr., 72, dumped a bear carcass in New York City's Central Park several years ago.

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Source: @friendskeepsecrets/YouTube

Hunter Biden discussed RFK Jr. on Benny Blanco's podcast.

The artist called the son of Robert F. Kennedy "truly insane" and "an amateur taxidermist."

"I don't know much about politics," Blanco, 38, began.

"There are all of these stories — like how [Kennedy Jr.] took a dead baby bear and he hiked up to the Catskill mountains before putting it in the back of his car," Biden said.

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Hunter Biden Slammed Robert F. Kennedy's Jr.'s 'Brilliant Idea'

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Source: @friendskeepsecrets/YouTube

Hunter Biden claimed RFK Jr.'s baby bear story is 'all true.'

"He came up with this brilliant idea and took the bear and a bicycle and hid it in Central Park. The joke was supposed to be that there was a bear cycling in Central Park and it fell into the bushes. Like where do you come up with that f------ joke?" the former attorney scoffed.

Continuing his story, Biden said someone found the dead bear and "the world [went] crazy."

"It becomes front page of the New York Times," Biden recounted, adding the city got Animal Welfare and Animal Control involved and "it became a national thing."

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The Bear Incident Occurred in 2014

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image of rfk jr
Source: MEGA

The Health and Human Services Secretary's incident went down in 2014.

The artist stated law enforcement "wanted to prosecute the person" who did it, however, the situation got “swept under the rug" because someone “killed the story."

Blanco asked if the story was really valid, with Biden simply stating: "It's all true."

The incident occurred in 2014, with officials saying the bear was killed by a car that drove by.

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Opened Up About the Situation in 2024

image of rfk jr
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. admitted he was the one responsible for the incident in 2024.

In 2024, Kennedy Jr. owned up to the situation and admitted the joke was of his own doing while speaking with Roseanne Barr in a social media video.

He said he was traveling through New York’s Hudson Valley and came across a “young bear” that was hit and killed by another driver.

“I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van because I was gonna skin the bear,” the politician recalled. “It was in very good condition and I was gonna put the meat in my refrigerator.”

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image of rfk jr
Source: MEGA

'The story died down after a while and it stayed dead for a decade,' RFK Jr. said.

He then realized he couldn't bring the bear on a plane with him and decided to place it in Central Park to making it look like a biker crashed into it.

Kennedy Jr. revealed the news made "the front page of every paper,” and he was "worried" he would be blamed for the incident.

“Luckily, the story died down after a while and it stayed dead for a decade," he said.

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