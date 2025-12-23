Hunter Biden Rips Into Dad Joe's Presidency in Shocking New Interview: 'Was an Obvious Failure'

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden bashed dad Joe Biden's time in office in a bombshell new interview. Appearing on the Monday, December 22, episode of the "Shawn Ryan Show," the former president's son shared what he thinks his dad got wrong, including his lax immigration policy and disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden Criticized Dad Joe's Immigration Policy

Source: Shawn Ryan Show/Youtube Hunter Biden criticized the 46th president’s lax immigration policy.

Hunter, 55, took issue with how Joe handled immigration, declaring, "We need vibrant immigration...but we don’t want immigrants that are coming here illegally, draining us of resources, and being prioritized above people that are actual, literal heroes, that are still recovering from 21, 20 years of endless war — or anybody else in our society." Per the Congressional Budget Office, an analysis found that 60 percent of the 2.4 million immigrants that entered the U.S. during Joe's term did so illegally.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Shawn Ryan Show/Youtube Hunter Biden has previously claimed Donald Trump turned America into an autocracy.

The businessman revealed his father's administration secured an agreement from Republicans to back a border bill, but "then Donald Trump stepped in six months before the [2024] election, and told [Republicans] that he was gonna primary every single one of them that voted for that, because we’re addicted to the problem."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Think There Was a Better Way to Do It'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Hunter Biden discussed his father's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

At another point in the interview, the attorney branded Joe's rushed withdrawal from Afghanistan "an obvious f------ failure." "I think there was a better way to do it, and...I can blame it on his generals, I can blame it on [other] people [for] the way in which we did it, but — and my dad always knew this also, is that the buck stops with him," he said. The pullout was chaotic, with an ISIS-K suicide bombing killing 13 U.S. service members who were trying to help Afghans flee the swift Taliban takeover.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The former first son only somewhat defended his father.

"I think leaving Afghanistan was the right thing to do," Hunter explained, but agreed with the interviewer, who said, "I cannot f------stand the way the Afghan withdrawal happened." "I hear your anger about that,” Hunter replied. "And I don’t have any response to it other than the fact that I know that my dad came from a position that 20 years was enough, and it was not in the interest of anyone in the United States [to remain there]."