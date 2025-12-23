or
Hunter Biden Rips Into Dad Joe's Presidency in Shocking New Interview: 'Was an Obvious Failure'

split photo of joe biden and hunter biden
Source: mega

The former president's son was not impressed with his dad's White House.

Dec. 23 2025, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

Hunter Biden bashed dad Joe Biden's time in office in a bombshell new interview.

Appearing on the Monday, December 22, episode of the "Shawn Ryan Show," the former president's son shared what he thinks his dad got wrong, including his lax immigration policy and disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Hunter Biden Criticized Dad Joe's Immigration Policy

image of Hunter Biden criticized the 46th president’s lax immigration policy.
Source: Shawn Ryan Show/Youtube

Hunter Biden criticized the 46th president’s lax immigration policy.

Hunter, 55, took issue with how Joe handled immigration, declaring, "We need vibrant immigration...but we don’t want immigrants that are coming here illegally, draining us of resources, and being prioritized above people that are actual, literal heroes, that are still recovering from 21, 20 years of endless war — or anybody else in our society."

Per the Congressional Budget Office, an analysis found that 60 percent of the 2.4 million immigrants that entered the U.S. during Joe's term did so illegally.

image of Hunter Biden has previously claimed Donald Trump turned America into an autocracy.
Source: Shawn Ryan Show/Youtube

Hunter Biden has previously claimed Donald Trump turned America into an autocracy.

The businessman revealed his father's administration secured an agreement from Republicans to back a border bill, but "then Donald Trump stepped in six months before the [2024] election, and told [Republicans] that he was gonna primary every single one of them that voted for that, because we’re addicted to the problem."

'I Think There Was a Better Way to Do It'

Joe Biden

image of Hunter Biden discussed his father's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Source: mega

Hunter Biden discussed his father's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

At another point in the interview, the attorney branded Joe's rushed withdrawal from Afghanistan "an obvious f------ failure."

"I think there was a better way to do it, and...I can blame it on his generals, I can blame it on [other] people [for] the way in which we did it, but — and my dad always knew this also, is that the buck stops with him," he said.

The pullout was chaotic, with an ISIS-K suicide bombing killing 13 U.S. service members who were trying to help Afghans flee the swift Taliban takeover.

image of The former first son only somewhat defended his father.
Source: mega

The former first son only somewhat defended his father.

"I think leaving Afghanistan was the right thing to do," Hunter explained, but agreed with the interviewer, who said, "I cannot f------stand the way the Afghan withdrawal happened."

"I hear your anger about that,” Hunter replied. "And I don’t have any response to it other than the fact that I know that my dad came from a position that 20 years was enough, and it was not in the interest of anyone in the United States [to remain there]."

The former first son's comments come just months after he slammed the current commander-in-chief.

During an October interview with The Live With Tommy Christopher Substack, Hunter proclaimed the country is currently experiencing a "nightmare" with Donald in his second term.

"The only thing I can say to people is this, is that we’re not sliding into autocracy. We’re right in the middle of it! We’re there," he declared.

Citing the president's aid cuts, he claimed the Trump administration will cause 14 million deaths within the next five years.

