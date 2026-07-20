Hunter Biden Claims Ted Cruz Is Into 'Really Kinky' Things as He Speculates About Senator's Private Life in Unusual Podcast Interview

The former first son made a series of eyebrow-raising comments about the Texas Republican, speculating about his private life and reviving one of Cruz's most infamous social media controversies.

Ted Cruz became one of Hunter Biden's top picks for MAGA figures whose laptops he'd like to see.

During a July 18 appearance on progressive pundit Jennifer Welch's "I've Had It" podcast, Welch asked Biden which three MAGA figures he would most like to see have their laptops exposed.

After naming Senator Josh Hawley as his top choice, Biden quickly selected Cruz as his second pick.

"Ted Cruz, of course," Biden said. "100 percent."

Welch then asked whether Biden got a "gaydar ping" from the Texas lawmaker.

"No, you know what I get, I get a really, really kinky weird s--- type thing," Biden replied.

He continued speculating about Cruz's personal life, suggesting the senator's interests were difficult to define.

"It may be gay, it may not be gay, it may be a little bit of this, it may be a little bit of that, but it may involve animals, too," Biden said.