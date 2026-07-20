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Hunter Biden Claims Ted Cruz Is Into 'Really Kinky' Things as He Speculates About Senator's Private Life in Unusual Podcast Interview

split image of Hunter Biden and Ted Cruz
Source: mega

Hunter Biden speculated about Ted Cruz's private life during a candid podcast interview.

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July 20 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

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Hunter Biden didn't hold back while discussing Senator Ted Cruz during a recent podcast appearance.

The former first son made a series of eyebrow-raising comments about the Texas Republican, speculating about his private life and reviving one of Cruz's most infamous social media controversies.

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'Really, Really Kinky'

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image of Ted Cruz became one of Hunter Biden's top picks for MAGA figures whose laptops he'd like to see.
Source: mega

Ted Cruz became one of Hunter Biden's top picks for MAGA figures whose laptops he'd like to see.

During a July 18 appearance on progressive pundit Jennifer Welch's "I've Had It" podcast, Welch asked Biden which three MAGA figures he would most like to see have their laptops exposed.

After naming Senator Josh Hawley as his top choice, Biden quickly selected Cruz as his second pick.

"Ted Cruz, of course," Biden said. "100 percent."

Welch then asked whether Biden got a "gaydar ping" from the Texas lawmaker.

"No, you know what I get, I get a really, really kinky weird s--- type thing," Biden replied.

He continued speculating about Cruz's personal life, suggesting the senator's interests were difficult to define.

"It may be gay, it may not be gay, it may be a little bit of this, it may be a little bit of that, but it may involve animals, too," Biden said.

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Source: @I'veHadIt/YouTube

Hunter Biden made the remarks while appearing on Jennifer Welch's 'I've Had It' podcast.

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Viral Social Media Mishap

image of Jennifer Welch also brought up Ted Cruz's infamous 2017 social media controversy.
Source: mega

Jennifer Welch also brought up Ted Cruz's infamous 2017 social media controversy.

Welch also referenced Cruz's widely discussed 2017 social media controversy, when the senator's verified X account briefly liked a pornographic video featuring adult film actress Cory Chase on September 11, 2017.

At the time, Cruz blamed the incident on a staff member who had access to the account.

Chase later joked she was more disappointed he had watched her content "for free."

"Everyone knows Ted did it on 9/11!" Welch quipped during the episode.

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Hunter Biden Jokes About His Own Laptop Scandal

image of Hunter Biden joked he understands what it's like when a laptop becomes a political story.
Source: mega

Hunter Biden joked he understands what it's like when a laptop becomes a political story.

Biden responded by poking fun at his own history with public scrutiny over his laptop, joking that he understood what it was like for someone's "digital life" to become a source of endless headlines.

The remark referenced the laptop that became the center of political controversy ahead of the 2020 presidential election after the New York Post published reports about its alleged contents, including personal intimate photos and emails.

'Horrible Human Being'

image of Hunter Biden called the senator 'a horrible human being.'
Source: mega

Hunter Biden called the senator 'a horrible human being.'

After discussing the laptop scandals, Biden returned to Cruz, making it clear he had not changed his opinion.

"But no, he likes weird, weird stuff," Biden said. "Weird stuff. Like maybe even stuff that, you know, involves like — I don't even want to say."

He concluded his comments by adding, "He's a horrible human being."

Cruz has not publicly responded to Biden's remarks.

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