Hunter Biden 'Never Would Have Taken' Scandalous Photographs Found on Infamous Laptop 'in Daylight'

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Hunter Biden is reflecting on the mortifying contents exposed from his infamous laptop during his father Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign. Launching his own Substack profile, Hunter published an essay on the platform on Thursday, July 9, titled "The Laptop," discussing the intense political probe that followed a report from The New York Post claiming the former first son dropped off a computer at a hardware store that allegedly contained incriminating information about both him and ex-president Biden. Revisiting the controversy to share his side of the story, Hunter announced via X, "Over on Substack I’m writing about the last seven years of my life. It’s the first draft of the whole story. All of it."

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Source: @friendskeepsecrets/YouTube Hunter Biden claimed his laptop was 'produced' to anchor a 'constructed scandal' surrounding his family.

Sharing an excerpt of the essay via X, Hunter wrote: "They called it the laptop. I will call it that too, although the name is not accurate, the provenance was never established, and no court or forensic examiner ever certified the chain of custody that would have made it evidence rather than theater." Hunter reiterated past claims that he was targeted by members of the GOP prior to the discovery of his device, insisting: "A scandal was constructed, and a laptop was produced to anchor it."

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Source: @friendskeepsecrets/YouTube Hunter Biden said his laptop showed nothing more than the 'slow daily work of an addict.'

While Hunter disagreed with ethics surrounding the investigation into his laptop and the scrutiny that followed, he admitted the computer did, indeed, contain evidence of his difficult battle with severe drug addiction. "Twenty years of my life, or a version of it. Messages sent at hours that don’t belong to anyone sober. Photographs I would never have taken in daylight,” he explained, referring to embarrassing personal texts and scandalous photos that were released as part of the infamous laptop probe. Hunter continued, "It is accumulation, the slow daily work of an addict doing the thing that is killing him because the alternative feels like dying faster."

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Hunter Biden Celebrated 7 Years 'Clean and Sober'

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden marked seven years of sobriety in June.

Now seven years sober, Hunter is facing his past scandals head on and hasn't held back when it comes to getting candid about his substance abuse. Just last month, Hunter celebrated seven years of sobriety with a personal video shared to X on Monday, June 1.

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden was severely addicted to crack until 2019.