Hunter Doohan Debunks Rumors His Husband Is Jealous Over Jenna Ortega: 'Grow Up'
Sept. 21 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Hunter Doohan is fed up with rumors surrounding his personal life.
The 31-year-old Wednesday star recently addressed unfounded rumors suggesting that his husband, Fielder Jewett, is jealous of his close professional relationship with Jenna Ortega.
In a recent episode of Tommy DiDario's "I've Never Said This Before" podcast, released September 9, Doohan opened up about navigating his newfound fame since the success of Wednesday.
He said he's been "struggling with how much" to share about his personal life with fans.
The actor expressed frustration over the misinformation circulating online. "This stuff gets spread around and people believe it. Sometimes it makes me want to protect myself more and not share anything from my personal life, and sometimes I want to comment on [it]," he shared. "Surely people aren't believing this s---?"
Portraying Tyler Galpin in Netflix's hit series, Doohan quickly became a fan-favorite, especially as his character's relationship with Ortega's Wednesday Addams evolved from love interest to complex nemesis. Their on-screen dynamic spurred a flurry of fan edits but also gave rise to wild speculation about their real-life bonds.
"I got to go to Sydney for an event for part 2 of Wednesday Season 1, but I couldn't go to the London premiere because I was here [in New Zealand] shooting [a movie]," Doohan explained.
"I even posted it where I was like, 'Oh, I wish I could be there.' And there's rumors — I saw one where Jenna didn't allow me to go, which is so not true. There was a rumor that my husband didn't let me go because he is jealous of Jenna. I was like, 'You guys. Can we be so f------ for real right now?'"
Doohan, who wed Jewett in 2022, dismissed the rumors as "ridiculous."
He stressed, "My husband — for the record — did not tell me not to go to the Wednesday premiere because he's jealous of Jenna. Grow up."
The actor also defended his marriage and friendship with Ortega. "I love her to death. It's so stupid. It's something like — why even say it [when it is] so ridiculous? Because I think most people see through it. But then we get these, like, crazy messages or he gets these crazy messages and it's just so insane."