Hunter Doohan Debunks Rumors His Husband Is Jealous Over Jenna Ortega: 'Grow Up'

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Doohan is fed up with rumors surrounding his personal life. The 31-year-old Wednesday star recently addressed unfounded rumors suggesting that his husband, Fielder Jewett, is jealous of his close professional relationship with Jenna Ortega.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Hunter Doohan called online jealousy rumors about him and Jenna Ortega 'ridiculous' on a recent podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent episode of Tommy DiDario's "I've Never Said This Before" podcast, released September 9, Doohan opened up about navigating his newfound fame since the success of Wednesday. He said he's been "struggling with how much" to share about his personal life with fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix Hunter Doohan emphasized his husband never stopped him from attending events.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor expressed frustration over the misinformation circulating online. "This stuff gets spread around and people believe it. Sometimes it makes me want to protect myself more and not share anything from my personal life, and sometimes I want to comment on [it]," he shared. "Surely people aren't believing this s---?" Portraying Tyler Galpin in Netflix's hit series, Doohan quickly became a fan-favorite, especially as his character's relationship with Ortega's Wednesday Addams evolved from love interest to complex nemesis. Their on-screen dynamic spurred a flurry of fan edits but also gave rise to wild speculation about their real-life bonds.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Hunter Doohan married Fielder Jewett in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

"I got to go to Sydney for an event for part 2 of Wednesday Season 1, but I couldn't go to the London premiere because I was here [in New Zealand] shooting [a movie]," Doohan explained. "I even posted it where I was like, 'Oh, I wish I could be there.' And there's rumors — I saw one where Jenna didn't allow me to go, which is so not true. There was a rumor that my husband didn't let me go because he is jealous of Jenna. I was like, 'You guys. Can we be so f------ for real right now?'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix Hunter Doohan called the rumors 'ridiculous.'