or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jenna Ortega
OK LogoNEWS

Hunter Doohan Debunks Rumors His Husband Is Jealous Over Jenna Ortega: 'Grow Up'

Composite Photos of Hunter Doohan, Jenna Ortega and Fielder Jewett
Source: @hunterdoohan/Instagram

Hunter Doohan dismissed false rumors that his husband, Fielder Jewett, is jealous of his friendship with Jenna Ortega.

Profile Image

Sept. 21 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Doohan is fed up with rumors surrounding his personal life.

The 31-year-old Wednesday star recently addressed unfounded rumors suggesting that his husband, Fielder Jewett, is jealous of his close professional relationship with Jenna Ortega.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Composite Photos of Hunter Doohan and Jenna Ortega
Source: Mega

Hunter Doohan called online jealousy rumors about him and Jenna Ortega 'ridiculous' on a recent podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent episode of Tommy DiDario's "I've Never Said This Before" podcast, released September 9, Doohan opened up about navigating his newfound fame since the success of Wednesday.

He said he's been "struggling with how much" to share about his personal life with fans.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Hunter Doohan
Source: Netflix

Hunter Doohan emphasized his husband never stopped him from attending events.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor expressed frustration over the misinformation circulating online. "This stuff gets spread around and people believe it. Sometimes it makes me want to protect myself more and not share anything from my personal life, and sometimes I want to comment on [it]," he shared. "Surely people aren't believing this s---?"

Portraying Tyler Galpin in Netflix's hit series, Doohan quickly became a fan-favorite, especially as his character's relationship with Ortega's Wednesday Addams evolved from love interest to complex nemesis. Their on-screen dynamic spurred a flurry of fan edits but also gave rise to wild speculation about their real-life bonds.

MORE ON:
Jenna Ortega

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Hunter Doohan
Source: Mega

Hunter Doohan married Fielder Jewett in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

"I got to go to Sydney for an event for part 2 of Wednesday Season 1, but I couldn't go to the London premiere because I was here [in New Zealand] shooting [a movie]," Doohan explained.

"I even posted it where I was like, 'Oh, I wish I could be there.' And there's rumors — I saw one where Jenna didn't allow me to go, which is so not true. There was a rumor that my husband didn't let me go because he is jealous of Jenna. I was like, 'You guys. Can we be so f------ for real right now?'"

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jenna Ortega and Hunter Doohan
Source: Netflix

Hunter Doohan called the rumors 'ridiculous.'

Doohan, who wed Jewett in 2022, dismissed the rumors as "ridiculous."

He stressed, "My husband — for the record — did not tell me not to go to the Wednesday premiere because he's jealous of Jenna. Grow up."

The actor also defended his marriage and friendship with Ortega. "I love her to death. It's so stupid. It's something like — why even say it [when it is] so ridiculous? Because I think most people see through it. But then we get these, like, crazy messages or he gets these crazy messages and it's just so insane."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.