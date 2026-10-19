Hunter Schafer Says Recent 'Bottom Surgery' Was 'Amazing' as She Opens Up About Plastic Surgery Transformation
Oct. 19 2026, Published 4:07 p.m. ET
Hunter Schafer revealed she quietly underwent gender-affirming surgery in a candid discussion about exploring her identity.
"I just had bottom surgery in December, which was amazing, and I love it so much," the Euphoria actress, 27, shared in an interview published on Monday, October 19.
Hunter Schafer Makes Plastic Surgery Confession
Though Schafer didn't reveal details about the procedure, bottom surgery can involve the removal of the t-------- and creation of v-----, l---- and c-------, according to the Mayo Clinic.
"Like I said, for a long time I’ve embraced the gender-expansive part of myself," the Hunger Games star explained. "And I really wanted to try to make that previous body work, because I thought there was something really cool and bad--- about it."
Inside Hunter Schafer's Recovery
Schafer revealed she began to hit a wall after describing tension between her philosophical ideas about queerness "versus how it applies and works in real life, in the context of the world that we’re living in." She said medically transitioning was right for her, but insisted every trans person was different.
The Cuckoo actress rented a spacious apartment so her friends and family could visit her as she recovered earlier this year.
"I think my limit was 150 steps per day, which is nothing," she said of the healing process.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Why Hunter Schafer Declines Trans Roles She's Offered
Best known as Jules Vaughn on Euphoria, which aired on HBO from 2019 to 2026, Schafer began her gender transition at 14.
Though she's since become a prominent voice for transgender representation after shooting to international fame, she opened up in a 2024 interview about why she has declined a lot of trans roles that she's been offered.
Hunter Schafer Claimed She Had 'Guilt' for Not Being More of a 'Spokesperson'
"If I let it happen, it would still be giving ‘Transsexual Actress’ before every article ever," Hunter told GQ in 2024. "I don’t want to be [reduced to] that, and I find it ultimately demeaning to me and what I want to do. Especially after high school, I was sick of talking about it. I worked so hard to get to where I am, past these really hard points in my transition, and now I just want to be a girl and finally move on."
Schafer said she's been offered "tons of roles," but had no interest in taking them.
The star also admitted to feeling guilty about not being more of a spokesperson for the transgender community.
"I know for a fact that I’m one of the most famous trans people in media right now, and I do feel a sense of responsibility," she confessed. "But ultimately, I really do believe that not making it the centerpiece to what I’m doing will allow me to get further. And I think getting further and doing awesome s---, in the interest of ‘the movement,’ will be way more helpful than talking about it all the time."