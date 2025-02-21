Hunter Schafer Reveals Gender Marker on Her Passport Was Changed Due to Donald Trump's Anti-Transgender Executive Order

"I had a bit of a harsh reality check today and felt like it’s important to share with whoever is listening. So I’m sure most of us remember on, I think the first day of Trump’s presidency, he signed an executive order to declare only two genders recognized by the state — male and female assigned at birth," the Euphoria star explained in a viral video on her social media.

"And as a result of this, which I wrote down because I want to get it right, the Borough of Consular Affairs has frozen passport applications requesting a gender marker change or renewals or new applications with a gender marker deferring from an applicant’s gender assigned at birth," she continued. "My initial reaction to this, because our president is a lot of talk, was like, I’ll believe it when I see it."