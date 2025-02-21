Hunter Schafer Reveals Gender Marker on Her Passport Was Changed Due to Donald Trump's Anti-Transgender Executive Order
Hunter Schafer, a prominent transgender actress, opened up about the unexpected change in her passport, putting the blame on President Donald Trump.
The incident occurred during a visit to the federal passport agency in Los Angeles, where she went to obtain a new passport after her previous one was stolen while filming in Barcelona, Spain. When she received her travel document, she noticed it listed her gender as "male."
"I had a bit of a harsh reality check today and felt like it’s important to share with whoever is listening. So I’m sure most of us remember on, I think the first day of Trump’s presidency, he signed an executive order to declare only two genders recognized by the state — male and female assigned at birth," the Euphoria star explained in a viral video on her social media.
"And as a result of this, which I wrote down because I want to get it right, the Borough of Consular Affairs has frozen passport applications requesting a gender marker change or renewals or new applications with a gender marker deferring from an applicant’s gender assigned at birth," she continued. "My initial reaction to this, because our president is a lot of talk, was like, I’ll believe it when I see it."
The executive order, Trump signed as soon as he took office on January 20, states that "it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality. Under my direction, the executive branch will enforce all sex-protective laws to promote this reality, and the following definitions shall govern all executive interpretation of and application of Federal law and administration policy."
The policy enacted by the Trump administration, which mandates a binary understanding of gender, has faced criticism from LGBTQ advocates, civil rights organizations and legal authorities for its discriminatory nature.
Schafer admitted she was "shocked" to see the change after having all of her identification listed to match her preferred gender identity after transitioning when she was a teenager.
"I’m not making this post to fear monger or to create drama or receive consolation. I don’t need it. But I do think it’s worth posting to sort of note the reality of the situation and that it is actually happening," she explained. "And I was shocked. I was shocked because I don’t know, I just didn’t think it was actually going to happen. I want to acknowledge my privilege not only as a famous or celebrity trans woman who is white and thin and can adhere to contemporary beauty standards, and I can participate in all of that, and I pass and it still happened."