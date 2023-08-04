'HuQQabaz Garden': Pushing Boundaries in Dubai's Dining Scene
Well, there's a buzz going around Dubai, and it's all about “HuQQabaz Garden”. You might remember the folks behind this venture – the same brains that brought us the popular Turkish spot, HuqqA. It appears they're back at it, and this time, they're pushing boundaries in Dubai's dining scene like never before.
Stepping into “HuQQabaz Garden” at Mall of the Emirates is like stepping into paradise. "We're all about bringing nature indoors, making dining an experience rather than just a meal," the team shares. Bougainvilleas hang from the ceiling, neon pink and lime accents pop here and there, and there's this incredible butterfly sculpture that's totally going to blow up on Instagram. It's the kind of place where you'll want to snap a pic before you even get to your table.
And speaking of tables, let's talk about the food. It's all about those bold, flavorful dishes from the Anatolian peninsula. "We want every bite to feel like a mini trip from Dubai to Turkey," the team says. You're gonna kick off your day with their signature Turkish-style breakfast spread. Mid-day or evening, you're gonna want to try the steak served with a creamy mushroom sauce. It's a melt-in-your-mouth kind of dish that you're gonna dream about later. And you can't leave without trying the saffron cake. It's the kind of sweet treat that'll have you asking for seconds (or thirds, we won't judge).
The team promises it'll have a homely vibe, a perfect complement to their family-friendly ethos. It's the type of place where you'd want to take your folks when they visit, or maybe just your squad for a chill night out. Keep your eyes peeled for this one because it's bound to make waves in Jumeirah's dining scene.
- Jason Segel Pens New Book Trilogy!
- CNN's Dana Bash Scoffs at Donald Trump for Being Mad About Indictment: The Family Members of Those Who Died on January 6 Are 'Angry as Well'
- Dolled Up as Barbie and Ken: AI Generator Imagines 50 Celebrities as Plastic Dolls — Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Harry Styles and Dolly Parton
In a nutshell, “HuQQabaz Garden” is a game-changer. They've got killer food, the atmosphere is lush and vibrant, and the whole place is a photogenic dream. It's like they've got this magic touch, taking you on a delicious journey from Dubai to Turkey. So, gear up to check out these two new branches. There's a lot to explore, taste, and experience.
These guys are taking Dubai's dining scene to new heights. From creating a space that makes you feel like you're dining in the great outdoors, to a menu that offers innovative and unique flavors from Turkish and international cuisine, “HuQQabaz Garden” really pushes the boundaries. So, get ready to grab your friends, your family, and your phone for some Insta-worthy moments at “HuQQabaz Garden”. Trust me; this is a dining experience you won't want to miss.