'HuQQabaz Garden': Pushing Boundaries in Dubai's Dining Scene

Well, there's a buzz going around Dubai, and it's all about “HuQQabaz Garden”. You might remember the folks behind this venture – the same brains that brought us the popular Turkish spot, HuqqA. It appears they're back at it, and this time, they're pushing boundaries in Dubai's dining scene like never before.

Stepping into “HuQQabaz Garden” at Mall of the Emirates is like stepping into paradise. "We're all about bringing nature indoors, making dining an experience rather than just a meal," the team shares. Bougainvilleas hang from the ceiling, neon pink and lime accents pop here and there, and there's this incredible butterfly sculpture that's totally going to blow up on Instagram. It's the kind of place where you'll want to snap a pic before you even get to your table.