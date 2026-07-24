'Hurt' Jon Bon Jovi, 64, Abruptly Stops New York City Concert

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Jon Bon Jovi had to cut his latest New York City concert short after experiencing an unexpected health issue onstage. During Night Eight of Bon Jovi’s Forever Tour nine-night residency at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, July 23, the 64-year-old rocker addressed the crowd after performing the band's iconic hit "Livin' On A Prayer."

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Instead of continuing the show, Bon Jovi shared that he was unable to perform at the level he expected. “I'm sorry, I'm hurt and you're not getting the best of me,” the singer said in a fan-recorded clip. “Don't throw away your ticket stubs, I'm gonna figure something out, okay? Just hold onto it, we'll figure out how to reschedule.” He also reassured concertgoers that he still felt “great” but admitted he would “have to cool it for the night.”

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🚨Bon Jovi Forever Tour Update



July 23, 2026



Due to a sinus infection, Jon couldn’t sing the end of Bed of Roses & let the audience sing



He said the internet trolls can have at it tomorrow, but thanked the supportive fans for having his back



Fans at the show (and online… pic.twitter.com/qZne0nlgKS — Jerry Braden (@Jerrybraden92) July 24, 2026 Source: @Jerrybraden92/X

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Sinus Infection Reportedly Behind the Performance Cut Short

Source: MEGA Podcast host Jerry Braden said the singer was dealing with a sinus infection that affected his vocals during the show.

Shortly after the concert, Jerry Braden, host of the “Jon Bon Jovi Discussions” podcast, shared an update on X. "Due to a sinus infection, Jon couldn't sing the end of ‘Bed of Roses’ & let the audience sing,” he wrote. Braden also wrote, "He said the internet trolls can have at it tomorrow, but thanked the supportive fans for having his back Fans at the show (and online fans) are supporting you We Believe in you." The band's Forever Tour officially kicked off on July 7 at Madison Square Garden, with the final show of the residency scheduled for July 26. After wrapping up in New York, Bon Jovi is set to head overseas for a concert in Edinburgh on August 28 before beginning a three-night run at London's Wembley Stadium on September 4.

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Bon Jovi Recently Reflected on His Long Road to Recovery

Source: MEGA Bon Jovi asked fans to keep their ticket stubs, saying he hopes to reschedule the interrupted performance.

The unexpected concert interruption comes just one month after Bon Jovi opened up about recovering from the vocal cord procedure he underwent following a strained vocal cord in 2022. After years of rehabilitation, the rock legend said the experience completely changed how he views life. "Well, outside of work, what brings me joy is realizing that the sun is shining. It sounds a little trite, but it’s not," Bon Jovi told People. “I used to always have my nose to the grindstone, always put my head down, thinking of tomorrow, never living in the today." "This forced me to not only live in the today but be appreciative for every today that’s still here," he said of his health scare. "So the simple joys of waking up with my granddaughter today, playing tennis with some guys that I’ve never met before, staring at the little puffy cloud in the sky . . . This is it. This is as real as it gets. That’s joy."

The Singer Refused to Give Up on His Voice

Source: MEGA The rocker recently reflected on his years-long recovery from vocal cord surgery, saying the experience gave him a new appreciation for everyday life.