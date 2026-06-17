Jon Bon Jovi's Vocal Cord Surgery 'Forced' Him to 'Appreciate Every Day That's Still Here' as Recovery Was 'Longer Than Expected'
June 17 2026, Published 1:14 p.m. ET
Jon Bon Jovi is "Livin' on a Prayer" after recovering from vocal cord surgery.
In a new interview published Wednesday, June 17, the beloved singer gave a positive health update following a procedure he underwent for a strained vocal cord in 2022.
Four years later, Bon Jovi has a new appreciation of life amid a recovery that took "longer than expected."
"Well, outside of work, what brings me joy is realizing that the sun is shining. It sounds a little trite, but it’s not," Bon Jovi told People. “I used to always have my nose to the grindstone, always put my head down, thinking of tomorrow, never living in the today."
"This forced me to not only live in the today but be appreciative for every today that’s still here," he said of his health scare. "So the simple joys of waking up with my granddaughter today, playing tennis with some guys that I’ve never met before, staring at the little puffy cloud in the sky . . . This is it. This is as real as it gets. That’s joy."
Granddad Life
The "It's My Life" singer had been referencing his son Jake Bongiovi and daughter-in-law Millie Bobby Brown's toddler — who was welcomed via adoption in the summer of 2025.
“Jake and Millie were here today with the baby — they just left — and Jesse and Jesse were here two weeks ago with the baby,” the doting grandad said. (Jesse Bongiovi's wife, Jesse Light, gave birth to their daughter, Blair Lucy, in November 2025.)
“It’s awesome, it’s absolutely awesome," Bon Jovi gushed.
Jon Bon Jovi Underwent Vocal Cord Medialization
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Being a grandfather is all Bon Jovi could have dreamed, especially after his difficult medical battle.
After completing his last tour in 2022, the New Jersey-born rocker underwent a vocal cord medialization to fix a damaged cord.
"I’d often joked and said the only thing that’s ever been up my nose was my finger," he quipped. "I never did anything to hurt the cords; I didn’t have any excesses. I’m a trained vocalist. I’ve practiced the craft."
'I'm Fully Recovered'
"So when a doctor had to explain to me that one of the cords was literally atrophying, it was confusing," Bon Jovi recalled.
After the surgery, which went successfully, Bon Jovi still faced uncertainty in his ability to perform at the caliber he's always known.
Fortunately, after four years working with vocal coaches and rehabilitating his voice, the legendary artist shared: "I’m fully recovered. It was longer than I’d ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith."
Bandmates Turned Brothers
Among his strongest supporters were his bandmates, with Bon Jovi reflecting, "They never doubted [me] and never looked for work or decided to retire. The sacrifices that each one of them have made to be there for me is on a whole ’nother level."
Shouting out his keyboardist David Bryan, percussionist Everett Bradley, bassist Hugh McDonald, guitarist John Shanks, drummer Tico Torres and guitarist Phil X, Bon Jovi concluded, "They said, ‘No, we’re with you.’ Every day of every rehearsal they were there with me. My love for them has only deepened."