TRUE CRIME NEWS Colorado Husband Was Arguing With His Wife About Gun Safety. So He Simply Grabbed a Shotgun and Won the Argument: 'Didn't Show Any Emotion' Source: UNPLASH Tyler Nelson was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the fatal shooting of his wife, Breanna Canter. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 2 2026, Published 3:57 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Tyler Nelson was sentenced to 40 years in a Colorado prison for the fatal shotgun murder of his wife, Breanna Canter, after a jury rejected his claim that the shooting was a gun-safety accident. According to the Denver Post, Nelson, who was 30 at the time of the incident, told investigators that he and Canter had been arguing before the shooting and his wife accused him of "playing games on his cellphone and not paying attention to her.” On September 24, 2024, Nelson called 911 from the couple's Denver apartment just after 1 a.m.

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Husband Claims Shooting Was Accidental

Source: UNPLASH Tyler Nelson claimed the shotgun discharged accidentally during an argument with his wife over gun safety.

First responders found 30-year-old Canter on the bedroom floor with a fatal gunshot wound. Their young son was home and unharmed. Nelson told police that he left the room after the argument to find his wife holding the shotgun, asking about its safety. He said that they had both been drinking and she refused to let go of the gun. Nelson told investigators that he and Canter were arguing about gun safety. He claimed his knuckle caught the trigger through a soft carrying case and caused it to fire.

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Evidence Contradicts His Story

Source: UNPLASH Investigators said Breanna Canter’s injuries and physical evidence at the scene contradicted Tyler Nelson’s account of an accidental shooting.

Canter’s wounds showed otherwise and “did not appear to match up with how Nelson explained the gunshot,” according to investigators. Nelson was convicted of second-degree murder and first-degree assault. The Denver District Attorney's Office said physical evidence at the scene completely contradicted Nelson's story.

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Tyler Nelson Showed Little Emotion

Source: UNPLASH Police records said Nelson did not ask about his wife or son while at police headquarters following the shooting.

According to police records cited by Law & Crime, Nelson never asked how his wife or young son was doing while at police headquarters, showing no emotion about what happened. "Throughout the entire time Nelson was at police headquarters, he never once asked how his wife was doing. He also never asked anyone how his son was doing. … He really didn't show any emotion about what had occurred,” the arrest affidavit read. Denver District Judge Stephanie Scoville handed down the 40-year prison sentence, holding Nelson accountable for the domestic violence tragedy.

D.A. Calls Murder Tragic

Source: UNPLASH Denver D.A. John Walsh described Breanna Canter's murder as an 'unspeakable tragedy.'