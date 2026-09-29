Former 'American Idol' Contestant Caleb Flynn Found Guilty of Murdering Wife Days After His Mistress Read Their Chilling Texts on the Stand
Sept. 29 2026, Published 5:01 p.m. ET
Former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn has been found guilty of murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn.
After only two hours of deliberation, an Ohio jury convicted the singer, 40, of aggravated murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence on Tuesday, September 29.
He previously pleaded not guilty to the crime, and the jury also determined Caleb possessed a firearm while committing the murder.
The pastor was arrested just days after Ashley, 37, was fatally shot at their Tipp City, Ohio, home on February 16. At the time, Caleb claimed to cops that an intruder broke into their residence and killed her.
His trial lasted just over a week, and his conviction came just a few days after his mistress, Alleigha Botner, 24, took the stand and read out several incriminating text messages.
Jurors also heard from detectives, as well as from Ashley’s parents and her sister Keyla Keyt. Ashley and Caleb's daughters did not testify in court, but Keyla did inform the jury and the judge what they thought about the music star's affair.
As for Alleigha, she read from over 100,000 chilling text messages that were sent between her and Caleb during their affair that lasted almost two years. She testified during the hearing that she met Caleb while working at his church.
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Several of the messages included a longing to see Ashley “gone” or dead. Alleigha and Caleb also nicknamed Ashley several explicit monikers during their conversations, such as calling her a "b----," a "w----," "s---" and “spawn of Satan.”
Just hours after Ashley died, Caleb allegedly sent a note to Alleigha, saying: “I choose you. I’m free. Actions will come tomorrow, February 16, a day I’ll never forget."
“I was up until 4 a.m. last night crying, literally trying to think of ways to kill her and not go to jail,” Caleb also reportedly wrote.
“If I could literally kill her and not go to h---, I would do it in a heartbeat,” another message said.
Prosecutors also noted during the trial that Caleb fired two bullets into the back of Ashley’s head as she slept before staging a burglary. He then made a frantic call to police for help. Their daughters, then aged 9 and 11, were asleep in the next bedroom when the incident took place.
Caleb appeared on Season 12 of ABC's American Idol in 2013. During his audition, he scored a "Golden Ticket" to advance to Hollywood Week, however, he was ultimately cut before the live voting rounds occurred.