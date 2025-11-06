or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kayla Nicole
OK LogoNEWS

'Hypocrite' Kayla Nicole Ridiculed for Her 'Protect Black Women' Message After Raunchy Onstage Moment With Convicted Abuser Chris Brown

Photo of Kayla Nicole and photo of her with Chris Brown
Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole was slammed over a recent post she made on X.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 6 2025, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole is being heavily criticized for her recent social media comment.

On the night of Wednesday, November 5, the influencer wrote on X, "Protect black women. Respect black women." The post rattled fans since just a few months earlier, she boasted about her intimate onstage moment with Chris Brown, who notoriously attacked then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole Called Out for Hypocrisy

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kayla Nicole was slammed for her 'protect Black women' message since she previously bragged about grinding with convicted abuser Chris Brown.
Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram

Kayla Nicole was slammed for her 'protect Black women' message since she previously bragged about grinding with convicted abuser Chris Brown.

"Protecting women… yet grinding on an abuser? be serious," one person wrote in reaction, while another said, "Tell that to Rihanna’s abuser you were grinding on."

"Don’t act like a sudden advocate for Black women and women’s rights when this was you a few months ago," a third critic wrote, posting a video of Nicole and Brown's raunchy dance.

"This coming from a woman who let a known abuser who disrespects Black woman dry hump her on stage," penned a fourth individual. "Actions speak louder than words."

Others called her a "hypocrite" for getting so touchy with Brown.

Article continues below advertisement

The Model Had a Raunchy Moment With Chris Brown

The sports journalist, 34, posted about her NSFW behavior with the rapper, 36, on September 15 alongside a video from the concert that showed her sitting upon an onstage chaise.

She danced in the seat before the "Forever" crooner came over, prompting her to lean back and spread her legs open for Brown to hover over her. The two were grinding their bodies together as Brown put a hand around her throat.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Kayla Nicole

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The model raved over how much 'fun' she had during her NSFW moment with the rapper.
Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram

The model raved over how much 'fun' she had during her NSFW moment with the rapper.

"Well, that was fun. 🤭," she wrote in the caption. "Had to really do it for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom. For the mini me who saw him at one of her first concerts. For the woman who sometimes feels like she has to be a monolith instead of multi-layered."

"I did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the s--- girls, the fun girls— for all of us who are all of those things at once," the podcast host continued. "And I OVERLY did it for my brown girls, tthhhhaankya. 🤎."

Nicole receive swift backlash after the original post as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Brown's Assault on Rihanna

Photo of Brown plead guilty after assaulting Rihanna in 2009.
Source: mega

Brown plead guilty after assaulting Rihanna in 2009.

Brown was arrested after assaulting the "Umbrella" vocalist, 37, in 2009. After pleading guilty to the felony charge, he served five years of probation.

The rapper explained that at the time, the two were arguing over another woman.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Brown admitted he felt like a 'monster' after punching his then-girlfriend.
Source: mega

Brown admitted he felt like a 'monster' after punching his then-girlfriend.

"I remember she was trying to kick me. It was just her just being upset. But then I really hit her," he confessed in the documentary Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life. "With a closed fist, like I punched her and it busted her lip. And when I saw it I was in shock. Why the h--- did I hit her?

"From there, she just spit in my face, spit blood in my face, so it enraged me even more," he spilled. "It was a real fight in a car."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.