'Hypocrite' Kayla Nicole Ridiculed for Her 'Protect Black Women' Message After Raunchy Onstage Moment With Convicted Abuser Chris Brown
Nov. 6 2025, Published 3:16 p.m. ET
Kayla Nicole is being heavily criticized for her recent social media comment.
On the night of Wednesday, November 5, the influencer wrote on X, "Protect black women. Respect black women." The post rattled fans since just a few months earlier, she boasted about her intimate onstage moment with Chris Brown, who notoriously attacked then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.
Kayla Nicole Called Out for Hypocrisy
"Protecting women… yet grinding on an abuser? be serious," one person wrote in reaction, while another said, "Tell that to Rihanna’s abuser you were grinding on."
"Don’t act like a sudden advocate for Black women and women’s rights when this was you a few months ago," a third critic wrote, posting a video of Nicole and Brown's raunchy dance.
"This coming from a woman who let a known abuser who disrespects Black woman dry hump her on stage," penned a fourth individual. "Actions speak louder than words."
Others called her a "hypocrite" for getting so touchy with Brown.
The Model Had a Raunchy Moment With Chris Brown
The sports journalist, 34, posted about her NSFW behavior with the rapper, 36, on September 15 alongside a video from the concert that showed her sitting upon an onstage chaise.
She danced in the seat before the "Forever" crooner came over, prompting her to lean back and spread her legs open for Brown to hover over her. The two were grinding their bodies together as Brown put a hand around her throat.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Well, that was fun. 🤭," she wrote in the caption. "Had to really do it for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom. For the mini me who saw him at one of her first concerts. For the woman who sometimes feels like she has to be a monolith instead of multi-layered."
"I did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the s--- girls, the fun girls— for all of us who are all of those things at once," the podcast host continued. "And I OVERLY did it for my brown girls, tthhhhaankya. 🤎."
Nicole receive swift backlash after the original post as well.
Chris Brown's Assault on Rihanna
Brown was arrested after assaulting the "Umbrella" vocalist, 37, in 2009. After pleading guilty to the felony charge, he served five years of probation.
The rapper explained that at the time, the two were arguing over another woman.
"I remember she was trying to kick me. It was just her just being upset. But then I really hit her," he confessed in the documentary Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life. "With a closed fist, like I punched her and it busted her lip. And when I saw it I was in shock. Why the h--- did I hit her?
"From there, she just spit in my face, spit blood in my face, so it enraged me even more," he spilled. "It was a real fight in a car."