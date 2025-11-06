'Hypocrite' Kayla Nicole Ridiculed for Her 'Protect Black Women' Message After Raunchy Onstage Moment With Convicted Abuser Chris Brown

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole is being heavily criticized for her recent social media comment. On the night of Wednesday, November 5, the influencer wrote on X, "Protect black women. Respect black women." The post rattled fans since just a few months earlier, she boasted about her intimate onstage moment with Chris Brown, who notoriously attacked then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

Kayla Nicole Called Out for Hypocrisy

Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram Kayla Nicole was slammed for her 'protect Black women' message since she previously bragged about grinding with convicted abuser Chris Brown.

"Protecting women… yet grinding on an abuser? be serious," one person wrote in reaction, while another said, "Tell that to Rihanna’s abuser you were grinding on." "Don’t act like a sudden advocate for Black women and women’s rights when this was you a few months ago," a third critic wrote, posting a video of Nicole and Brown's raunchy dance. "This coming from a woman who let a known abuser who disrespects Black woman dry hump her on stage," penned a fourth individual. "Actions speak louder than words." Others called her a "hypocrite" for getting so touchy with Brown.

The Model Had a Raunchy Moment With Chris Brown

The sports journalist, 34, posted about her NSFW behavior with the rapper, 36, on September 15 alongside a video from the concert that showed her sitting upon an onstage chaise. She danced in the seat before the "Forever" crooner came over, prompting her to lean back and spread her legs open for Brown to hover over her. The two were grinding their bodies together as Brown put a hand around her throat.

Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram The model raved over how much 'fun' she had during her NSFW moment with the rapper.

"Well, that was fun. 🤭," she wrote in the caption. "Had to really do it for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom. For the mini me who saw him at one of her first concerts. For the woman who sometimes feels like she has to be a monolith instead of multi-layered." "I did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the s--- girls, the fun girls— for all of us who are all of those things at once," the podcast host continued. "And I OVERLY did it for my brown girls, tthhhhaankya. 🤎." Nicole receive swift backlash after the original post as well.

Chris Brown's Assault on Rihanna

Source: mega Brown plead guilty after assaulting Rihanna in 2009.

Brown was arrested after assaulting the "Umbrella" vocalist, 37, in 2009. After pleading guilty to the felony charge, he served five years of probation. The rapper explained that at the time, the two were arguing over another woman.

Source: mega Brown admitted he felt like a 'monster' after punching his then-girlfriend.