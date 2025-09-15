Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Gets Erotic Onstage Lap Dance From Chris Brown: Watch
Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole was spotted getting a lap dance from Chris Brown during his concert in Los Angeles.
According to videos posted online, Nicole sat onstage in a red chair as Brown sang his 2007 song “Take You Down.”
Chris Brown's Lap Dance Goes Viral
When the chorus came on, Brown pushed Kelce’s ex against the couch and began to give her a lap dance. He then placed his hand around Nicole’s neck as she danced with him.
The moment ended with Brown leaning in for a smooch and the screen going black.
Fans took to Instagram to express their opinions on the interaction, with many showing support for Nicole.
People Reacted to the Lap Dance
While one user said Nicole “understood the assignment and passed,” another stated it was “good for her,” adding, “Travis Kelce, who?”
“Ex lost today and you on stage with Chris lol Kayla winning today my baby,” someone else added.
As OK! reported, Nicole recently made headlines after she avoided a question about Kelce’s engagement to Taylor Swift on a red carpet.
- Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Thinks It Makes Her 'Look Good' That Athlete Moved on With Someone as 'Hot' as Taylor Swift
- Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Is in 'Therapy' as NFL Star's Romance With Taylor Swift Heats Up
- Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Breaks Down in Tears Over Their 'Public Breakup' in 'Special Forces' Trailer: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kayla Nicole Refused to Answer a Question About Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Engagement
While appearing at a New York Fashion Week event hosted by Champion and Sports Illustrated, Nicole was asked if she had “a comment about Travis’ engagement.”
“Oh, no, no, no,” she answered.
She then quickly changed the conversation, stating, “I’m really happy to be here at Champion, though. This is a dope party.”
Nicole and Kelce were together on and off from 2017 to 2022.
“I love an honest man, a man of really great character,” she shared with a media outlet at the event, adding she wants a man who can “have fun,” be “spontaneous,” has a “great relationship with their family” and “really good girlfriends.”
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement
In a confessional on a January episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Nicole said going through her “public breakup” with Kelce was “overwhelming.”
“I’ve never experienced anything like it,” she continued, adding she had been “reduced to a headline to something so small as someone’s ex-girlfriend.”
On August 26, Swift — who Nicole claimed she “liked” — confirmed she and Kelce were engaged via Instagram.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," she shared alongside photos of them in a garden.