OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Chris Brown
NEWS

Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Gets Erotic Onstage Lap Dance From Chris Brown: Watch

Composite photo of Chris Brown and Kayla Nicole
Source: MEGA; @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole was seen onstage getting a lap dance from Chris Brown.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 15 2025, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole was spotted getting a lap dance from Chris Brown during his concert in Los Angeles.

According to videos posted online, Nicole sat onstage in a red chair as Brown sang his 2007 song “Take You Down.”

Chris Brown's Lap Dance Goes Viral

Source: @foreverabop/TikTok

Chris Brown put his hand around Kayla Nicole's neck during a lapdance.

When the chorus came on, Brown pushed Kelce’s ex against the couch and began to give her a lap dance. He then placed his hand around Nicole’s neck as she danced with him.

The moment ended with Brown leaning in for a smooch and the screen going black.

Fans took to Instagram to express their opinions on the interaction, with many showing support for Nicole.

People Reacted to the Lap Dance

Photo of Kayla Nicole and Chris Brown
Source: @foreverabop/TikTok

'Good for her,' one user wrote after Kayla Nicole got a lap dance from Chris Brown.

While one user said Nicole “understood the assignment and passed,” another stated it was “good for her,” adding, “Travis Kelce, who?”

“Ex lost today and you on stage with Chris lol Kayla winning today my baby,” someone else added.

As OK! reported, Nicole recently made headlines after she avoided a question about Kelce’s engagement to Taylor Swift on a red carpet.

MORE ON:
Chris Brown

Kayla Nicole Refused to Answer a Question About Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Engagement

Photos of Chris Brown and Kayla Nicole
Source: @foreverabop/TikTok

Prior to getting a lap dance from Chris Brown, Kayla Nicole refused to talk about her ex's engagement to Taylor Swift.

While appearing at a New York Fashion Week event hosted by Champion and Sports Illustrated, Nicole was asked if she had “a comment about Travis’ engagement.”

“Oh, no, no, no,” she answered.

She then quickly changed the conversation, stating, “I’m really happy to be here at Champion, though. This is a dope party.”

Nicole and Kelce were together on and off from 2017 to 2022.

“I love an honest man, a man of really great character,” she shared with a media outlet at the event, adding she wants a man who can “have fun,” be “spontaneous,” has a “great relationship with their family” and “really good girlfriends.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got engaged in August.

In a confessional on a January episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Nicole said going through her “public breakup” with Kelce was “overwhelming.”

“I’ve never experienced anything like it,” she continued, adding she had been “reduced to a headline to something so small as someone’s ex-girlfriend.”

On August 26, Swift — who Nicole claimed she “liked” — confirmed she and Kelce were engaged via Instagram.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," she shared alongside photos of them in a garden.

