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ICE Sparks Backlash From Critics After Calling '60 Minutes' Report on Deported Man 'Fake and Gay': 'The U.S. Is Hitting a New Low Everyday'

ICE Agents
Source: MEGA

ICE has once again drawn backlash for its social media posts.

Oct. 27 2026, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

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ICE saw a 60 Minutes report about a deported Malian man and took to X on Monday, October 26, to call it "fake and gay."

The official X account for Immigration and Customs Enforcement shocked critics with its immature take on the report.

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ICE Jumps on a '60 Minutes' Report About Moussa Diawara

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Photo of Diawara was deported earlier this year.
Source: 60 MINUTES

Diawara was deported earlier this year.

On October 25, 60 Minutes reported on the immigration case of Moussa Diawara, a Malian man who lived in Texas before being deported to Ghana, a country where he has no connections.

Diawara, 57, came to the United States on a tourist visa when he was 32 and then applied for refugee protections. CBS reported that he had converted to Christianity and believed he would be persecuted if he returned to Mali, a majority Muslim nation with an Islamist insurgency.

The report also featured interviews with Diawara's wife and two children.

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ICE Calls '60 Minutes' Report 'Fake and Gay'

Photo of ICE reveled in the discovery of Diawara's alleged asylum application.
Source: MEGA

ICE reveled in the discovery of Diawara's alleged asylum application.

On October 26, Fox News' Brooke Taylor said that Fox had reviewed Diawara's asylum application and found he applied for asylum because he was a homosexual. She posted his alleged application on X.

"My asylum application is based upon ground of well founded past persecution," the document reads. "In fact I had experienced extreme punishment and persecution based on the ground of my sexual orientation."

In response to Taylor's post, ICE wrote, "Fake & Gay! Moussa Diawara, the Malian national featured in this shockingly poorly researched @60Minutes report, now faces allegations of immigration FRAUD after his asylum application surfaced, revealing that he claimed to be a HOMOSEXUAL man who feared persecution in Mali."

It is unclear if ICE was aware of the document before Taylor posted it on social media.

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Critics Slam ICE's Juvenile Response

Photo of Critics were stunned by the post.
Source: MEGA

Critics were stunned by ICE's post.

"Fake and Gay" is a relatively common phrasal meme originating from internet forums, employed dismissively toward information the poster doesn't agree with.

Critics were stunned that the controversial and highly unpopular official government agency was using such juvenile language.

"We keep finding new lows," one user wrote. "I live in the dumbest country on the planet."

"Fake & Gay? Where are they finding these people running the socials for our government? 4chan?" one commenter wrote.

"The US is addicted to hitting a new low everyday it seems… is this account ran by someone in middle school?" asked another.

ICE and DHS Regularly Post Propagandistic Memes

Photo of ICE and DHS often troll on social media.
Source: MEGA

ICE and DHS often make trolling posts on social media.

ICE's X account is well known to make pop culture references, often receiving stern backlash in the process.

Such posts sometimes contain trending TikTok sounds, in what critics call a normalization of the violence perpetrated by the agency.

On numerous occasions, ICE has flaunted copyright rules and used songs from pop artists in social media videos, forcing the artists to condemn the agency using their song or remove it from their upload.

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