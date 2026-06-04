'Enraged' Olivia Rodrigo 'Deeply Disturbed' After Her Song Was Used to Promote 'Barbaric' ICE Deportations

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Olivia Rodrigo had a strong response after finding out the Trump Administration used her song "All-American B----" to promote ICE deportations. "It was so deeply disturbing to see that propaganda," Rodrigo, 23, said in an interview published with a news outlet on Thursday, June 4. "And the fact it was my song in there made me feel even more enraged."

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Source: MEGA Olivia Rodrigo was 'deeply disturbed' after the Trump Administration used her song in a video to promote ICE deportations.

The "good 4 u" singer continued to blast the federal organization, adding, "What they’re doing is so awful and barbaric and cruel. I am really sad to be in a country that thinks that’s okay." The Department of Homeland Security initially posted the video in November 2025, which showed images of ICE agents detaining people of color. "LEAVE NOW and self-deport using the CBP Home app. If you don’t, you will face the consequences," the DHS captioned the video, while Rodrigo's lyrics could be heard playing in the background, "All the time, I’m grateful all the time, I’m s--- and I’m kind, I’m pretty when I cry."

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Olivia Rodrigo Blasted the 'Hateful Propanganda'

Source: MEGA Olivia Rodrigo clapped back at the DHS by telling them to never use her songs.

Rodrigo initially responded to the DHS post by commenting, "Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda." The pop star's comments come as several artists — including Bret Michaels and Martina McBride — dropped out of the Great American State Fair, an event organized by a non-profit linked to Donald Trump as part of a nationwide celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The 16-day fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. is scheduled to run from June 25 to July 10.

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Martina McBride Defended Decision to Not Perform

Source: MEGA Martina McBride dropped out of Donald Trump's Great American State Fair.

McBride, 59, opened up about her reasons for not performing, explaining she was "presented with the opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event, but that turned out to be misleading." "I asked lots of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states," she wrote in a lengthy statement via Instagram on May 29. "In my mind, I thought this was a great way to celebrate the states and also bring people together in the way that only music can … Yesterday things started changing, and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening."

Martina McBride Focused on Singing About 'Real People With Real Issues'

Source: MEGA Martina McBride wanted to make sure her fans didn't feel 'abandoned.'