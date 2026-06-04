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'Enraged' Olivia Rodrigo 'Deeply Disturbed' After Her Song Was Used to Promote 'Barbaric' ICE Deportations

Photo of Olivia Rodrigo and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Olivia Rodrigo didn't hold back when reacting to the Trump Administration using her song to promote ICE deportations.

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June 4 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

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Olivia Rodrigo had a strong response after finding out the Trump Administration used her song "All-American B----" to promote ICE deportations.

"It was so deeply disturbing to see that propaganda," Rodrigo, 23, said in an interview published with a news outlet on Thursday, June 4. "And the fact it was my song in there made me feel even more enraged."

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Photo of Olivia Rodrigo was 'deeply disturbed' after the Trump Administration used her song in a video to promote ICE deportations.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Rodrigo was 'deeply disturbed' after the Trump Administration used her song in a video to promote ICE deportations.

The "good 4 u" singer continued to blast the federal organization, adding, "What they’re doing is so awful and barbaric and cruel. I am really sad to be in a country that thinks that’s okay."

The Department of Homeland Security initially posted the video in November 2025, which showed images of ICE agents detaining people of color.

"LEAVE NOW and self-deport using the CBP Home app. If you don’t, you will face the consequences," the DHS captioned the video, while Rodrigo's lyrics could be heard playing in the background, "All the time, I’m grateful all the time, I’m s--- and I’m kind, I’m pretty when I cry."

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Olivia Rodrigo Blasted the 'Hateful Propanganda'

Photo of Olivia Rodrigo clapped back at the DHS by telling them to never use her songs.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Rodrigo clapped back at the DHS by telling them to never use her songs.

Rodrigo initially responded to the DHS post by commenting, "Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda."

The pop star's comments come as several artists — including Bret Michaels and Martina McBridedropped out of the Great American State Fair, an event organized by a non-profit linked to Donald Trump as part of a nationwide celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The 16-day fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. is scheduled to run from June 25 to July 10.

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Martina McBride Defended Decision to Not Perform

Photo of Martina McBride dropped out of Donald Trump's Great American State Fair.
Source: MEGA

Martina McBride dropped out of Donald Trump's Great American State Fair.

McBride, 59, opened up about her reasons for not performing, explaining she was "presented with the opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event, but that turned out to be misleading."

"I asked lots of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states," she wrote in a lengthy statement via Instagram on May 29. "In my mind, I thought this was a great way to celebrate the states and also bring people together in the way that only music can … Yesterday things started changing, and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening."

Martina McBride Focused on Singing About 'Real People With Real Issues'

Photo of Martina McBride wanted to make sure her fans didn't feel 'abandoned.'
Source: MEGA

Martina McBride wanted to make sure her fans didn't feel 'abandoned.'

The “Valentine” singer highlighted that she has spent over three decades singing about real issues affecting real people, and she did not want her fans to think she was abandoning the sentiment behind her music.

“I’ve spent my entire career singing about real people with real issues. I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to be a voice for those who have felt like they didn’t have one. It greatly upsets me that any fan who has been moved by my music may now feel like I’m abandoning the meaning behind those songs. I assure you that is not the case,” she continued.

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