Idris Elba Debunks James Bond Rumors Once and for All: 'It Was Never Legit'

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Idris Elba was never set to play James Bond, despite reports to the contrary. “It was never legit," the Masters of the Universe star, 53, told British GQ in an interview published Monday, June 8. "It was always just a rumor."

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Idris Elba Didn't Feel a Black James Bond Was Realistic

Source: MEGA Idris Elba felt 'complimented' by the suggestion that he was in the mix to play James Bond.

“I’ve always felt that it’s not a realistic thing,” he told the outlet. “James Bond was written how he was written for a reason. But I was complimented by it. And also, I think, in realistic terms, some markets just don’t go for that. Bond is big all over the world. And [audiences] won’t [all] go for a Black male, an African male, playing Bond. That’s not what they like in their culture. Period.” He also believes that changing Bond isn’t really necessary. “Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let’s not try and make it woke," he said. "I think you’ve got to be pure to what it is: Escapism. Don’t try and answer the world’s taste. Just be Bond.”

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Idris Elba Previously Reacted to the Rumors

Source: MEGA Idris Elba was deeply impacted by the loss of his father, Winston.

Elba was floated as a potential casting choice for Bond after Daniel Craig's run as the main character came to an end. According to a report, Sony Pictures executive Amy Pascal was all for Elba being the next Bond. This isn't the first time Elba has addressed the hearsay. Last month, he said he's never been in the mix. “My name's not getting thrown out, no way,” Elba said. “They're going younger. And I wish them all the luck of the world. I can't wait — it's going to be amazing.”

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Source: MEGA Idris Elba spoke out in 2023 about the rumors.

In 2023, the star spoke about possibly taking over the coveted role while chatting with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes on their "SmartLess" podcast. “We’re all actors and we understand that that role is one of those sort of coveted types. It’s like being named Sexiest Man [Alive]," he said, referring to the People title, which he was awarded in 2018.

Other Actors in the Mix

Source: mega Idris Elba faced the injustice of having to work when he needed to grieve.