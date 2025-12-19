EXCLUSIVE 00-OLD — Why Fresh-Faced Younger Actors Who Auditioned to Play James Bond Part Had No Chance of Landing Money-Spinning Role Source: AMAZON/MGM Callum Turner is reportedly too young to play James Bond after rumors swirled that he was chosen. Aaron Tinney Dec. 19 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

The prospect of fresh-faced Callum Turner taking on the James Bond role in Amazon MGM's upcoming take on the spy franchise may already be dead in the water. Production sources tell OK! producers of the long-awaited 007 instalment have been "sitting up and listening" after former Bond movie casting director Debbie McWilliams explained why the part has always demanded more than just youth, charm and looks – leading to actors who have auditioned for the role to traditionally fall flat on their faces.

Source: MEGA A new James Bond movie is in the works.

McWilliams, who oversaw casting for the Bond series from 1981 until her retirement earlier this year, said the gravitas required for the role has long been a barrier for rising stars. She recalled the casting process for Casino Royale (2006), which reimagined Bond's early days at MI6, with the role eventually going to grizzled Daniel Craig: "When we started, it was a slightly different feel. We did look at a lot of younger actors and I just don't think they had the gravitas, they didn't have the experience, they didn't have the mental capacity to take it on, because it's not just the part they're taking on, it's a massive responsibility. So we kind of scrubbed that idea and went back to the drawing board and started again."

Source: MEGA Daniel Craig was previously James Bond.

The comments highlight why younger stars such as Callum Turner, who is now front-runner to be announced as the next Bond, may be deemed too inexperienced for the role. Turner, 35, has recently become a major favorite to be cast as the next James Bond, with bookmakers drastically cutting his odds and reports suggesting he's a strong contender, potentially even having signed a deal, though nothing is officially confirmed by Amazon MGM, who recently bought the rights to the 007 franchise. His popularity surged after recent acclaimed roles in Masters of the Air and The Boys in the Boat – with his high-profile romance with fiancée Dua Lipa, 30 – also making him a strong contender to step into Craig's shoes due to his Gen Z appeal. But a source said: "Debbie McWilliams, even though she is no longer casting Bond, is considered a wise person to listen to when deciding who the next Bond will be."

Source: MEGA Callum Turner is in talks to play the next James Bond.

"Her recent takedown of the idea of younger stars playing the spy is being taken on board, and it may well scupper Callum's chances of playing 007," they added. The doubt will pave the way for older stars to be front-runners for the money-spinning role, including Henry Cavill, 42. McWilliams stressed playing Bond is as much about bearing the weight of the franchise as it is about star power. She said about previous Bonds: "Timothy Dalton was known, but he was known as a Shakespearean actor, really. Pierce [Brosnan] was known, but that was basically from television. Roger Moore was known from television. Sean Connery wasn't known – nobody had ever heard of him. A certain audience had heard of Daniel Craig, but much more the kind of independent cinema audience. He hadn't done any huge commercial film at all, really – Layer Cake, I suppose was the most popular of the things he had done prior to Bond, but he wasn't a hugely well-known actor." Rumors have long been swirling over who will succeed Craig, 57, who retired from the franchise after 2021's No Time to Die. Names such as Tom Holland, 29, Harris Dickinson, also 29, and Jack Lowden, 35, have all been linked to the coveted role in the press.

Source: MGM Daniel Craig starred in 'No Time to Die.'