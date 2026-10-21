Politics Ilhan Omar Says 'We're Not Going to Be Intimidated' Amid Intensifying Immigration Probe as She Asks Supporters for Donations to Fight Donald Trump: Watch Source: MEGA Ilhan Omar vowed to fight on amid the probe. Frank Yemi Oct. 21 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Rep. Ilhan Omar has returned to social media with a defiant message for President Donald Trump following the federal raid on her home earlier this month. “Hi everyone. Ilhan here. I just wanted to say thank you so much for the support, to everyone who sent a note of support, for everyone who sent $5, $10, $20,” Omar said. “That goes a long way as we fight Trump and his administration for trying to intimidate me and so many people right before the midterm elections.” The Minnesota Democrat filmed the short clip in a car on Tuesday, October 20, while wearing a blue campaign hoodie. She also thanked her supporters for their continued support amid the probe and promised to continue her campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

Omar Says Trump's Team Is 'Running Scared'

Source: MEGA Omar had a message for Trump.

Omar hit back at the Trump administration, suggesting the investigation is a frantic attempt to disrupt the midterm elections. “We know that they’re running scared,” she continued. “We’re not going to be intimidated, we’re not going to be silenced. We’re not going to be scared." Omar made a video about her campaign rather than directly addressing the allegations, summing it up as a political witch hunt. She focused on the political fight ahead, stating, “I’ll be out there campaigning alongside all of you and making sure that we beat back all of this and that we win in the midterms — win the House, win the Senate and hold this administration accountable.” She presented the investigation against her as one reason Democrats should remain engaged through Election Day, November 3.

Article continues below advertisement

She Is Taking Advantage of Trump Probe to Raise Money

View this post on Instagram Source: ilhanmn/Instagram Omar made a pitch to her supporters for small donations.

Omar thanked her supporters and said that small donations are important and will help her in her campaign to challenge the Trump administration. “It is going to be a very expensive and challenging time, and so we appreciate it whether you’re able to send $5, $10, $20,” she said. Campaign financing typically covers things such as travel costs, political consulting and advertising.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Return to the Campaign Trail

Source: MEGA Omar announced her return to the campaign trail.

Despite her ongoing feud with the Trump administration, Omar won the Democratic primary in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District by a significantly larger margin than she did in 2024. She is now seeking to retain her House seat in a race against Republican challenger John Nagel. According to Fox News, Omar was scheduled to appear in Minneapolis on Monday alongside political streamer Hasan Piker, marking her return to the campaign trail. The new video came after several days of Omar addressing the investigation on social media.

Trump Issues His Own Warning

Source: MEGA President Trump said he wants Omar in jail.