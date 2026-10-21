Ilhan Omar Says 'We're Not Going to Be Intimidated' Amid Intensifying Immigration Probe as She Asks Supporters for Donations to Fight Donald Trump: Watch
Oct. 21 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Rep. Ilhan Omar has returned to social media with a defiant message for President Donald Trump following the federal raid on her home earlier this month.
“Hi everyone. Ilhan here. I just wanted to say thank you so much for the support, to everyone who sent a note of support, for everyone who sent $5, $10, $20,” Omar said. “That goes a long way as we fight Trump and his administration for trying to intimidate me and so many people right before the midterm elections.”
The Minnesota Democrat filmed the short clip in a car on Tuesday, October 20, while wearing a blue campaign hoodie. She also thanked her supporters for their continued support amid the probe and promised to continue her campaign.
Omar Says Trump's Team Is 'Running Scared'
Omar hit back at the Trump administration, suggesting the investigation is a frantic attempt to disrupt the midterm elections.
“We know that they’re running scared,” she continued. “We’re not going to be intimidated, we’re not going to be silenced. We’re not going to be scared."
Omar made a video about her campaign rather than directly addressing the allegations, summing it up as a political witch hunt.
She focused on the political fight ahead, stating, “I’ll be out there campaigning alongside all of you and making sure that we beat back all of this and that we win in the midterms — win the House, win the Senate and hold this administration accountable.”
She presented the investigation against her as one reason Democrats should remain engaged through Election Day, November 3.
She Is Taking Advantage of Trump Probe to Raise Money
Omar thanked her supporters and said that small donations are important and will help her in her campaign to challenge the Trump administration.
“It is going to be a very expensive and challenging time, and so we appreciate it whether you’re able to send $5, $10, $20,” she said.
Campaign financing typically covers things such as travel costs, political consulting and advertising.
- Barack Obama Slams Donald Trump for Launching 'Appalling' Investigation Into Ilhan Omar Just 'Because She Dared to Criticize the President'
- Donald Trump Calls for Ilhan Omar's Deportation Amid Massive Welfare Fraud Scandal in Minnesota: ‘MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN!’
- Katie Miller Deletes Post Seemingly Celebrating Rep. Ilhan Omar's Home Being Raided by Feds
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A Return to the Campaign Trail
Despite her ongoing feud with the Trump administration, Omar won the Democratic primary in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District by a significantly larger margin than she did in 2024.
She is now seeking to retain her House seat in a race against Republican challenger John Nagel.
According to Fox News, Omar was scheduled to appear in Minneapolis on Monday alongside political streamer Hasan Piker, marking her return to the campaign trail.
The new video came after several days of Omar addressing the investigation on social media.
Trump Issues His Own Warning
Trump also spoke about Omar on Tuesday, October 20, suggesting the investigation could result in Omar being behind bars.
“She could also go to jail,” he said from the Oval Office.
However, legal experts believe that if the case is proven, she would face denaturalization and deportation at most.
No criminal charges have been announced against her, and the allegations remain unproven. The federal authorities have not disclosed what evidence they have against her.