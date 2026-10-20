Ilhan Omar’s Older Sister Spoke to Federal Agents After HSI Raid on Congressional Residence, Sources Say
Oct. 20 2026, Updated 4:54 p.m. ET
Rep. Ilhan Omar's older sister, Sahra Noor, was reportedly questioned by federal investigators after agents raided the Minnesota Democrat's Washington, D.C., home as part of an immigration fraud investigation weeks before the midterm elections.
According to Fox News, Noor voluntarily answered questions from the authorities on Tuesday, October 20, following the October 12 raid.
Sister Speaks With Investigators
Noor, who lives in Kenya, also fled Somalia with Omar during the Somalia civil war as a child, according to the report.
She was in the United States on a book tour to promote her memoir, Salt in the Snow: A Somali Immigrant Story. A scheduled October 15 appearance at the University of Minnesota Rochester was canceled after her sister’s home was raided by the feds.
Noor described the cancellation as a "family emergency" via a rep for the bookstore, Garden Party Books, where the event was scheduled to be held.
Inside the Federal Raid
Homeland Security Investigations agents used a search warrant to enter Omar's Washington residence around 6 a.m. on October 12.
It was part of a long-running investigation into whether the congresswoman or her family provided false information in immigration paperwork for her U.S. residence and eventual citizenship.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Omar's phone, passport and computer were seized during the search.
Members of Omar's family were among about a dozen people who received subpoenas related to the investigation, per reports.
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Omar Denies Wrongdoing
Omar has accused President Donald Trump's administration of a political witch hunt and proclaimed her innocence.
In a statement issued by her office, she expressed, “This raid by Trump’s DHS is an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies.”
The statement also read, “The Congresswoman has done nothing wrong. No president should be able to use the power of the federal government to intimidate his political enemies.”
Her attorneys later demanded the return of certain seized property and challenged the legality of the search.
White House Defends Investigation
Vice President J.D. Vance previously denied that the investigation was politically motivated and told Fox News the case should follow the facts as guided by the law.
Meanwhile, Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, claimed that Omar could be denaturalized if the allegations are proven to be true.
A 2019 federal review of Omar's immigration records found no evidence of wrongdoing, and some legal experts have argued the statute of limitations has already passed.
The investigation continues as questions about the raid's timing, just weeks before the midterm elections, spark debate about the motives behind the case.