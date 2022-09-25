Iman Gadzhi Shares His Incredible Story Of Making $25 Million By 22 And Building 5 Schools In Nepal
Iman Gadzhi is a young entrepreneur with a story that will astound you. At 22, he is the founder of the world's largest education company for agency owners, GrowYourAgency.com and co-founder of AgenciFlow, one of the fastest-growing software companies, and has built five schools in Nepal. How did he build such an empire at a young age?
Iman’s story began in 2014 when Instagram had just become popular. Luxury Instagram accounts were exploding, and people were starting to notice. At 14, Iman followed many of these accounts, as well as motivational and quote accounts. Toward the end of the year, he set up his first Instagram account and started learning about this new world. Between 2014 and 2015, he started promoting and growing Instagram accounts for different brands and opened other accounts. Over that period, he made over $10K but had to move on to bigger endeavors as the industry became more and more saturated.
Meanwhile, Iman started going to the gym and embraced the fitness lifestyle. He dedicated himself to learning everything he could about the fitness industry and then started selling personal training services to his friends’ parents. Later that year, he started a YouTube channel sharing his fitness journey. That helped him refine his content creation skills and led to his next passion: shooting photos and videos for people. At 17, Iman was creating and managing content for different clients, bringing his net income to over $15K per month with his IAG Media content creation agency. Six months later, he successfully hit the $100K mark per month after about two and half years of consistent effort.
However, his journey faced challenges. Coming from a toxic background, Iman shouldered heavy responsibilities at a young age. He dropped out of school at 17 to fully support his single mom and worked extra hard to make enough money for both of them. His content creation agency made him a $500K profit for that year, and he continued to acquire a long list of clients who required his consulting services. By this point, Iman had been sharing his journey on YouTube, and people were asking him to share more. He launched a social media marketing course (6-figure SMMA), which made $750K in profit. Iman closed 2018 with over $1.2M in profit, which convinced him he could do more.
2019 brought more success as Iman pushed himself and scaled his agency further. During that period, he lost clients and had a rough period where his agency was only making $20K/month in profit. Instead of giving up, he returned to the drawing board and refined his systems and processes till he ended up making $900k in profits with his agency. He also scrapped the social media marketing course and built a full education company GrowYourAgency.com. He hired more people and rebranded the company. That was also the year he built his first fully self-funded school in Nepal.
He built two more schools in 2020 and while running his two current business, he entered a strategic partnership with the husband of one of his agency clients to start AgenciFlow, the software company. In Q4 of 2020, he started investing in cryptocurrency and luxury watches which did so well that he closed 2021 with over $10M in profit. On top of all of that, Iman started his very own NFT project Gents Croquet Club making him about $4.5M on the first day of launching. So far, he has made over $25M from his businesses and is confident he is going farther in the next few months.
His advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is simple: stay on top of trends and ignore the critics. That will help you learn the next hot market trend and stay on top. Diversifying will also help you avoid the worst hits.