Iman Gadzhi Shares His Incredible Story Of Making $25 Million By 22 And Building 5 Schools In Nepal

2019 brought more success as Iman pushed himself and scaled his agency further. During that period, he lost clients and had a rough period where his agency was only making $20K/month in profit. Instead of giving up, he returned to the drawing board and refined his systems and processes till he ended up making $900k in profits with his agency. He also scrapped the social media marketing course and built a full education company GrowYourAgency.com. He hired more people and rebranded the company. That was also the year he built his first fully self-funded school in Nepal.

He built two more schools in 2020 and while running his two current business, he entered a strategic partnership with the husband of one of his agency clients to start AgenciFlow, the software company. In Q4 of 2020, he started investing in cryptocurrency and luxury watches which did so well that he closed 2021 with over $10M in profit. On top of all of that, Iman started his very own NFT project Gents Croquet Club making him about $4.5M on the first day of launching. So far, he has made over $25M from his businesses and is confident he is going farther in the next few months.

His advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is simple: stay on top of trends and ignore the critics. That will help you learn the next hot market trend and stay on top. Diversifying will also help you avoid the worst hits.