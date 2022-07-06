Influencer Kendra Cooksey Is Taking Over The Hair Industry with Kendra's Boutique

Unlike many other brands, Kendra’s Boutique faced a different set of challenges. Their biggest hurdle was meeting the massively increasing market demand. “The product is always in high demand, so we consistently have to stay innovative and on top of supplying the product efficiently and precisely to the customers in a fast turnaround time frame.”

Starting off, it was a small company, but the growth was so astronomical that Kendra’s boutique management had to hire additional hands to help quickly to be able to process the orders in enough time. The brand has strictly been an online hair company from the start, and despite the pressure, it managed to stay true to its value. This has not only streamlined their process but also managed to control the quality of Kendra’s Boutique products this way. Presently, they have over 25 employees working at their warehouse, processing and shipping orders in the distribution warehouse center.