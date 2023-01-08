Influencer Maeurn Smiles: Helping Others & Yourself Is The Key To Happiness

Saint Francis of Assisi said, “In giving, we receive”.

Winston Churchill said, "We make a living by what we get; we make a life by what we give".

For Instagram influencer Maeurn Smiles, what really hit home was something her dad said.

“My father taught me that if you can help someone, you should help them. It’s good karma.”

And it’s those words that have inspired Smiles to become the woman she is today. At just 22 years old, though she grew up in a poor community in the region of Cebu in the Philippines, she has overcome all adversity to become a successful businesswoman, an influencer and real estate investor, and someone who gives back as much as she can.

According to Smiles, if you want to be happy in life, you need to do two things: Help others and help yourself.